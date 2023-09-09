Shoppers Say This Carry-on Was Perfect for ‘Traveling Europe for a Month’ — and It’s 67% Off at Amazon

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s an “excellent carry-on for the price,” according to happy customers.

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

Your suitcase is one of the most important factors dictating the ease of your travels, and a high-quality piece of luggage is essential for providing the space needed to bring along your must-have items while avoiding checked bag fees. While of course you can splurge on a fancy new suitcase, there are plenty of luggage options that are both affordable and dependable. Case in point: the Rockland Pasadena Softside Spinner Suitcase. It's loved by travelers — and currently on sale at Amazon for 67 percent off.

This compact-yet-spacious carry-on suitcase is the perfect piece of luggage for shorter getaways when you want ample room for your belongings without toting around an oversized bag. The shopper-loved suitcase is fitted with four multi-directional spinner wheels that make it easy to navigate across uneven surfaces, and a telescoping handle ensures this bag is sleek enough to be stored in the overhead compartment of most commercial airlines. Not to mention that the 21-inch by 13-inch by 8-inch bag weighs just under 10 pounds for a lightweight travel experience.

Travelers have their choice of nine bright or neutral colors to inject some personality into their luggage selection, and the expandable bag is even ideal for known overpackers. One primary compartment is well-suited for holding your bulkier items and shoes, while two slim external pockets allow for extra storage of your passport, a book, and other smaller items. Plus, the carry-on bag is made with a durable polyester material that will remain in good shape despite the normal wear and tear of travel.

More than 1,600 shoppers have confirmed that this Rockland bag is the perfect choice for their travels, with one customer noting that they’ve taken it “on board six flights [while] traveling Europe for a month,” and the bag not only “glides on airport floors,” but can be easily pulled along “various types of road surfaces in Europe.” They even noted that it was an “excellent carry-on for the price,” and with proper care, the bag may “last many years.”

Another reviewer also had an exceptionally positive experience while toting this bag around Europe, and they noted that while traveling Air France, they had “no problem” using it as their personal item. Although they were initially concerned about their bag being “gate checked by surprise,” they raved that “this bag met that expectation,” and therefore earned “five stars” in their book. And if you’re tired of having your bag bump into everyone as you head down the airplane aisle, take it from this shopper, who ensured that it is “so much easier navigating the center aisle in the planes” with this bag, and it even “fit easily into the overhead compartment” and “held up well” during the trip.

As we dive into a new season of travel, it’s important to be well-prepared with the right luggage pieces for whatever your trip may call for. If you’re aiming to travel light with a spacious suitcase, the Rockland Pasadena Softside Spinner Suitcase is your perfect choice for European vacations and beyond — and right now it’s on sale at Amazon for an unbeatable 67 percent off. With four smooth wheels and a large compartment to hold your dream wardrobe, this small-but-mighty suitcase makes checking a bag one less thing to worry about.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $36.

