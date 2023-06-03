'Hides the pooch': This loose but 'not sloppy loose' button-down is on sale for only $27

A simple, yet polished button-down is a wardrobe staple that everyone needs. Finding one isn't hard, but finding the right one can be more difficult than you may realize. The wrong shirt may be too casual for the office, too stiff at a laid-back brunch or make you look boxy...and not in the high-end chic sort of way.

There are many characteristics to a flattering button-down and, luckily, Amazon shoppers believe they've found the perfect top to add to your closet this summer, and it's on sale!

This easy-to-style blouse will see you through summer and beyond. Comfy and flowy, it's great indoors or out, at the office or on the beach.

With more than 4,000 glittering five-star reviews, the Beautife Button-Down has legions of shoppers excited to expand their summer wardrobes. "I love, love, love," said one raving reviewer. "It boosts my confidence knowing I can move easily and look good all day."

"Perfect length and comfortable" expressed another. "I love this shirt! It is even nicer than I thought it would be. It is comfortable and very flattering. I received so many compliments when I wore it. I am tall with 38DD bra size, and the small fits me perfectly!"

Meet your new summer staple. (Photo: Amazon)

Other reviewers said that the shirt is a "perfect fit," writing that "...it hangs so nicely, and the color (pink) is soft and beautiful. Will order another one or two right now! These wash well, wear well and are a terrific summer shirt. Very pleased!"

Soft and comfortable, the top is available in 29 colors (we particularly love the classic black, the white and the yellow striped). It can be buttoned up as a V-neck or layered as a light coverup and paired with a tank underneath.

It accentuates the good stuff and tones down...all the other stuff. "Love the fabric...it covers my butt area, hides the pooch in my belly, it's flowy and I get compliments galore. It's dressy, but casual, and after washing it actually felt a little thicker. Covered all the areas I want covered, but still looks nice and neat, not sloppy loose."

Just ask this reviewer who dubbed the piece the "perfect summer shirt [that] looks great with shorts, jeans, skirts, everything!"



The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.