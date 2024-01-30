Shoppers are obsessed with this warm, 'very flattering' shawl — and it's on sale for just $24

There's nothing better than wrapping up in a warm shawl on cold days. It's basically like a hug — but a fashionable one. When it comes to finding the right shawl, look no further than Amazon. The Bestshe Open Front Poncho Shawl Wrap will fulfill all your cozy needs, and it's on sale for just $24.

Why is it a good deal?

You can't put a price tag on warm, cozy clothing. However, it's particularly sweet when said cozy clothing is on sale, especially because cold-weather fashion that's both cute and warm can get pricey. And even though the sun is starting to set later, we're still firmly in the mid-winter chill, so you're going to want an extra layer. This versatile shawl (or wrap, poncho, blanket — whatever you want to call it) being up for grabs under $25 is unreal. Be sure to use the on-page coupon for the biggest discount.

Why do I need this?

Remember what I said about it still being cold? You can stock up on hats, coats, heated blankets (and even a heated mattress pad), but nothing compares to the feeling of wrapping up in a warm, wearable shawl. Remember how popular Snuggies were back in the day? And this is so much more chic.

This shawl's open front makes it super versatile. You can also wear it as a poncho, makeshift cardigan, blanket or giant scarf. It's easy to style with boots and jeans, but sweats and other athleisure is also fair game. It would also look great with white sneakers and loose, flowy pants.

This cozy staple is also a must if your office is always freezing. Just leave it on the back of your desk chair, and you'll have a handy wearable blanket appropriate for work. And if one of your goals is to travel more this year, it's hard to beat as a makeshift blanket on a frigid airplane.

There are plenty of colors that work for every season, including an eye-catching burgundy plaid as well as classic gray and black. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

More than 1,500 shoppers give this shawl five stars, so it's pretty much aced the online fashion test. Customers are especially big fans of its quality and warmth, which is exactly what everyone wants to hear.

"I loved it from the second I took it out of the package," one reviewer shared. "It's not cheesy or cheap feeling, it's comfy and warm. It's also very flattering no matter what your size."

"Had shoulder surgery the beginning of winter," another buyer noted. "I'm a big girl and was worried I wouldn't find anything that would work. This is a very nice size, warm and so soft. I could sleep in it."

"This is so cute and when I wear it, I get a lot of compliments!" another five-star reviewer said. "The only drawback is the 'fuzzies' it leaves behind, but that's not worth taking a star away."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

