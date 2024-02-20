Shoppers are obsessed with this Lululemon-inspired belt bag — and it's on sale for just $10 at Amazon

If you haven't heard, people are obsessed with the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. And it makes sense! The bag is super cute, super convenient and super hard to get your hands on since it sells out regularly. It's also super pricey, with styles starting at $38. Lucky for us, savvy Amazon shoppers have discovered an affordable alternative to the Lululemon belt bag in the Zorfin Belt Bag. And right now you can get it for $10.

Why is it a good deal?

It's not a secret that the Lululemon belt bag is essentially a stylish fanny pack with a high-end price tag. Meanwhile, the already affordable Zorfin Belt Bag is currently 17% off at Amazon bringing it from $12 to $10, and shoppers swear that it's basically the same. Viral products and their affordable alternatives are notoriously hard to get a hold of, so when you can find one for less than a Chipotle bowl, you really have to grab it.

Oh, and it also comes in 80+ colors. Sounds too good to be true, but it's for real! At $10 you can swoop up a handful of these and rotate them depending on the season or your general mood that day.

Why do I need this?

Not only is this bag trendy and affordable, it'll be your MVP for any hands-off activities, like travel or running errands. It's compact but still roomy, clocking in at 7.08 x 5.11 x 2.36 inches — which is basically the size of a Kindle!

It can fit all of your essentials, like your passport, wallet, keys, headphones and lip balm in the bag's four roomy pockets. You can rest easy knowing you're less likely to encounter a pickpocket situation on your trip if you keep your valuables safely secured in this belt bag.

Thanks to the adjustable strap, you can style it in so many ways. Wear it around your waist like a classic fanny pack or style it comfortably across your chest as a crossbody bag. It's a great pick for an outdoor event or a leisurely walk around the neighborhood.

Plus, if you’re using it constantly, it’s bound to pick up a little grime and fall victim to spills — but it’s made of nylon and it’s waterproof so you don’t have to worry about it getting dirty.

No need for a big purse; this hip pack holds all your essentials. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

The Zorfin Belt Bag has racked up more than 11,000 five-star reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Obviously, everyone from travelers to everyday wearers are impressed by how it stacks up against the Lululemon hip pack.

“I have both the Lululemon and this [bag]. ... This product is much better and a fraction of the cost.” wrote a savvy shopper. “ The Lululemon version is smaller and has [fewer] pockets. I can fit so many things into this product without it feeling or looking bulky. ”

“Not going back to a crossbody purse,” a five-star fan wrote. “Everything was super accessible and comfortable on my neck and shoulders."

For travelers, this bag has been a trip-saver, and they've continued to use it long after they returned from vacation.

"Wallet is now safe and secure," says a happy customer. "Great replacement for carrying a handbag. I love this fanny pack! Unfortunately, a trend is becoming the norm of people stealing wallets from handbags while shopping. I now feel very comfortable knowing my things are secure. Also, it really holds a lot."

"Bought for travel — now use every day!" said another shopper who gave the bag five stars. "It’s cute but most importantly to me, it’s functional! Love this for traveling so I feel secure knowing my cards/wallet/keys/phone/important papers etc. are right there, literally strapped to my chest. After initially using it for a trip, I ditched my purse and used this for day-to-day errands and activities. Definitely a fan!"

