Shoppers are buying multiple colors of these 'comfy and stylish' wedge sandals

Some warm weather occasions call for more than flip-flops — but that doesn't mean you can't wear a sandal that's just as comfy. While they have a small platform wedge heel, more than 11,000 Amazon shoppers rave bout the Soda Topic Espadrille Flatform Sandals, making them the online retailer's No, 1 bestselling wedges. Fans of the shoe share that they've even bought multiple pairs. Said one shopper: "I have this shoe in five colors. Need I say more?"

First, let's address the heel, because heels and comfort don't usually mix. The Soda Topic sandals have a soft, slightly padded 2.25-inch "flatform" heel, which is less like a heel and more like a low platform sole, so you'll hardly notice the incline. While the bottom of the shoe is rubber to offer some traction, the flatform is roped like an espadrille for added style.

The comfort doesn't stop there. They come in over 40 colors, and depending on the one you choose, the strap across the foot could be faux leather, faux suede, raffia or linen. Either way, the strap is soft to the touch (read: no blisters!). A metal roller buckle at the ankle helps keep the shoes in place on your foot, too.

"These are the most comfortable sandles I have ever worn!" said one impressed customer. "I stand at work most of the day and have no knee or feet pain wearing these! They are cute and fit as expected. I will be buying another pair in a different color. Worth the money!"

The sandals come in neutral suedes, beachy raffia and metallic faux leathers — it's hard to choose just one. (Amazon)

Of course, with shoes this comfortable in so many gorgeous colors, it's definitely hard to choose just one — even harder when you see that you can get them for as little as $21. The price varies depending on the color and size you choose (some of the wide sizes go for $45), but all in all, these sandals feel like the steal of the summer.

"I love the quality, color, support and how comfortable these sandals are," said one loyal fan. "True to your size. I definitely recommend these shoes — I bought three colors."

"Wore these to a country concert and they were so comfy for 'heels,' said a five-star Amazon reviewer. "I was down in the pit standing for about five hours and my feet did not hurt at all... I woke up this morning and told my husband I’m ordering them in more colors! Recommend 100%."

"Very comfortable and stylish," added another. "I wear these at work and am able to stand in them for long periods of time. I have them in multiple colors. Totally recommend these."

The only negative shoppers seem to point out is that they wish they could make the ankle strap a little tighter.

"The fit is nearly perfect except for the ankle strap — it's a little loose," explained one person. If the strap had some additional holes on it, there would be no problem at all! I'm just going to add another hole where I need it and I'll be good to go. Otherwise, the shoes are great!"

Whether you have plans to go to a summer concert, graduation party, cocktails by a sunset or dine alfresco at your favorite restaurant, the Soda Topic Espadrille Flatform Sandals achieve an impeccable blend of style and comfort. And according to shoppers, once you buy one pair, you may even come back for more.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

