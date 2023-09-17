Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Gwyneth Paltrow-Loved Brand’s $16 Scrub Can ‘Sweep Away Rough Patches & Dead Skin'



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Having a good quality scrub in your skincare regimen can make such a huge difference. But you shouldn’t have to go for broke to get the best of the best. That’s why we tracked down the exfoliating scrub that comes from a brand loved by Gwyneth Paltrow — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $16.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

Upgrade your skincare routine with the No7 Renewal Microdermabrasion Scrub. This scrub goes above and beyond for your skin. It refines, renews, smooths, and sweeps away dead skin cells without causing irritation. After as little as four uses, you’ll notice a huge difference in your skin. The No7 Renewal Microdermabrasion Scrub is a must-have for your skincare routine.

Image Courtesy of No7 via Amazon.

No7 Renewal Microdermabrasion Scrub

Price: $15.98

Click here to read the full article.

Buy On Amazon

There’s a lot to love about this scrub. But what are shoppers saying about the No7 Renewal Microdermabrasion Scrub? Just read on to find out why this exfoliating scrub is an Amazon’s Choice selection: “I use this product 2-3 times a week, and it leaves my skin smooth, glowing and refreshed. The microcrystals sweep away rough patches and dead skin and help newer cells turn over, giving you a healthy radiant complexion,” one shopper wrote in their enthusiastic five-star review.

“I have used this for years and love it,” another shopper said. “I have tried many high end exfoliators, but this is better than any other product. I would probably pay double the price for the quality,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Order your own tube of the No7 Renewal Microdermabrasion Scrub and see what a difference it makes to your skin.

Before you go, click here to see the best acne products for teens:

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.