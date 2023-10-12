Shoppers In Their 60s Adore This ‘Magical’ Tinted Balm That Keeps Lips Hydrated for ‘Hours’ & It's Only $5



While the winter woes are melting away, our chapped lips aren’t. Sadly, even when the temperatures rise, our chapped lips can cause us discomfort and, quite frankly, make us want to try every expensive treatment there is.

However, thanks to our daily dose of Amazon shopping, we may have found the answer to our prayers, and it’s a tinted lip balm for only $5!

The Pacifica Beauty Color Quench Tinted Lip Balm is a tinted balm that both adds a shimmering color to your lips for everyday wear and keeps them hydrated for hours on end. Made from fatty acids from avocado and coconut oils, this vegan lip balm is a must for nourishing even the most chapped lips.

Now, for those who adore a light amount of color for everyday wear, and/or need basics for their easy and quick makeup routine, this lip balm is a must. But don’t just take our word for it! With over 7,000 reviews on Amazon, this balm has quickly become a cult favorite amongst Amazon shoppers.

One shopper said, “this lip gloss keeps my lips hydrated for hours,” saying, “I have to apply lip moisturizer all through the day. When I found this great moisturizer for lips with a subtle hint of vanilla, it’s my forever lip gloss. I only have to apply it a few times a day. It keeps my lips soft, moisturized, and shiny.”

Another shopper added, “This stuff is magical and worth every cent. It really does show as a gentle, sheer plum color and stays on. It is very neutral and soothing and seems to contain rather clean ingredients. I will be happy to purchase again.”

“62-year-old lips love it,” another shopper added, “The color is soft, and it does seem to stay on. I have never had any success with long-lasting lipsticks, and this seems to stay put.”

