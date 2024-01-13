Shoppers Say These $3 Exclusive Hello Kitty Crackers ‘Literally Taste Like Strawberry Pockys'



It’s always a great idea to have a reliable, go-to snack during any time of the year. But every once in a while, even we admit it’s fun to mix things up a little. Right now, you can buy a pack of Pepperidge Farm Goldfish with a cute, Hello Kitty twist — and they’re available at Target for just $3.

Snack on a treat you’ll love to eat with the Pepperidge Farm Hello Kitty Crackers. An adorable twist on Goldfish, these crackers are a limited edition find. Inspired by Hello Kitty, these crackers feature the delicious, delectable flavors of vanilla grahams and strawberry shortcake with the iconic imagery of Hello Kitty and Goldfish. The Pepperidge Farm Hello Kitty Crackers make the perfect little snack for your lunch pack, during and afternoon break, or in the evening.

Image Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm via Target.

Pepperidge Farm Hello Kitty Crackers

$3.59

We’re not the only ones fawning over the Pepperidge Farm Hello Kitty Crackers. Just read on to see what shoppers had to say about these adorable little snacks: “My daughter said they literally taste like strawberry pockys and my husband said they taste like those strawberry shortcake ice cream bars with the crunchies. I can taste both,” one shopper wrote in their glowing five-star review.



“They are way too good. My sister got me a bag we finished it that same night. I just ordered 10 more! Must have. Packaging is way too cute too,” another shopper said. “These taste so good! They’re like a strawberry graham cracker, very flavorful but not too sweet or [artificial]-tasting. I may need to stock up on these before they get discontinued. Highly recommended,” a third shopper raved. Make your snacks extra sweet with the Pepperidge Farm Hello Kitty Crackers — order your own pack today.

