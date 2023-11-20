Shoppers Say This 25%-Off Mandy Moore-Used Growth Serum ‘Completely Transforms’ Thinning Hair

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shape editors also love the brand.

Vegamour

Dealing with hair loss can be heartbreaking, but it’s not uncommon. There are a variety of factors and conditions that can cause shedding, so talking to your dermatologist is always the best first step. But there are medication-free options for treating hair loss, too. Take Vegamour’s Gro Hair Serum, for instance: This leave-in treatment delivers stronger, fuller-looking hair with its game-changing formula that our Shape editors can attest to.

And right now is the perfect time to add it to your cart. This hair care brand that garners celeb fans like Mandy Moore and Bella Hadid is offering huge discounts for the holidays. Shoppers can take 25 percent off one item along with 30 percent off new subscriptions ahead of Black Friday by using the promo code INDULGE30.

Vegamour

$48 at howl.me

Even Nicole Kidman calls this growth serum a “personal favorite,” and for good reason. The Gro Hair Serum uses plant-based actives to reduce shedding and further breakage. It contains ingredients like density-boosting turmeric, scalp stimulating caffeine, a nourishing mung bean and red clover blend, and hair-strengthening biotin. Talk about an army of powerhouse ingredients.

What’s more, the brand offers an advanced version of this best seller. The Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum is infused with a broad-spectrum CBD that soothes skin and “increases the efficacy” of the other ingredients, per the brand. And if you really love both formulas, you can opt for a three-pack of either versions that are also on sale.

Vegamour

$55 at howl.me

When it comes to hair growth serums, our editors listed this Vegamour product as the best option for those looking for growth and thickness. Gretchen Friese, a trichologist for BosleyMD, previously told Shape that this serum “can visibly increase hair density up to 50 percent while reducing loss from combing and washing by up to 76 percent in four months.” She explains that the mung bean and red clover plays a huge role for this. They helps to inhibit the production of dihydrotestosterone (DHT, a hormone that plays a role in hair loss). While the Gro+ Advanced Hair Serum also features nicotiana benthamiana, which is a protein that’s been shown to increase the density of hair roots, Friese adds.

A Shape editor who tried Vegamour’s Gro Hair Serum for two years also found it to be effective. She said, “the density of my strands improved and my thinning hairline has noticeably filled in.” Massaging it into her scalp also helped stimulate hair growth for her, which board-certified dermatologist and Vegamour brand expert, Neera Nathan M.D., confirmed in the editor’s review.

Vegamour

$124 at howl.me

According to reviewers, many saw visible results within three to four months after consistent use. “Four months and my head is completely transformed,” said a reviewer, adding, “my bald spots are filling in, my part is fuller, and my overall hair is fuller, shinier, thicker, bouncier, longer, and just absolutely gorgeous.” Other fans rave that it’s a “miracle grow,” “life-changing,” and “magic in a bottle.”

Don’t hesitate to bring back a luscious, healthy mane. Buy Vegamour’s Gro Hair Serum now while it’s up to 30 percent off with code INDULGE30 until November 23.

For more Shape news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Shape.