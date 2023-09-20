I Shop Target for a Living, and These Are My Favorite Fall Kitchen Decor Finds

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Prices start at just $4.

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Call me basic, but Target is my happy place, especially during the fall. I can’t think of a better way to spend my free time than strolling the aisles with one hand on the cart and the other holding a pumpkin spice latte.

On my last Target run, I noticed so many cute fall decor finds that give a festive feel to kitchen and dining spaces—areas of your home that might be lacking seasonal touches. While many are new arrivals, there are still plenty of positive reviews from Target shoppers, and I can assure you that they look even better in person. What’s more, most pieces are actually functional (think: towels and serving boards), and everything is reasonably priced, with some items costing as little as $4.

Keep scrolling to see the fall kitchen decor pieces that caught my shopping editor's eye, including faux leather placemats, woven table runners, and a glass pumpkin-shaped candle that will make your home smell like freshly baked goods.

Fall Kitchen Decor at Target

Threshold Multi-Plaid Kitchen Towel

Target

$4

Buy on Target

Seasonal kitchen towels are one of the easiest and most affordable ways to make your kitchen feel more festive, and this $4 plaid option does the trick without being cheesy. Not only does it incorporate quintessential autumn shades into your space—blue, red, and mustard yellow—but it will also come in handy for more than just decoration on your oven handle. The machine-washable towel is ideal for everyday tasks like drying dishes and wiping counters. Consider buying multiples to have a fresh towel on hand when one is in the laundry pile.

Threshold Faux Leather Decorative Charger

Target

$6

Buy on Target

This faux leather charger literally stopped me in my tracks. You can never go wrong with woven placemats, but I love the idea of adding a new texture to your dining table to contrast a cotton or linen tablecloth or runner. One shopper said they “look much more expensive than they are,” and another said the “quality is unbelievable for the price.” Many customers also noted how “easy” they are to clean with dish soap and warm water when spills happen. Choose from brown, navy blue, or gray to match your home’s aesthetic.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Wooden Decorative Tray

Target

$45

Buy on Target

Keeping with the dining table decor, this 32-inch wooden tray from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is the ideal choice for the foundation of a centerpiece display—on top of an earthy table runner, of course. Providing more than 2.5 feet of space to work with, it can hold a mix of faux pumpkins, vases, candles, and more fall-themed pieces. The tray is constructed of real solid wood and durable iron with a brass finish, meaning it’s built to last for years.

One shopper shared that they “get so many compliments” on it, and another person called it “gorgeous,” “well-made,” and “eye-catching.” You can also place it atop kitchen islands, fireplace mantels, and coffee tables, and it will work just as well with Christmas decorations as it does with autumnal pieces.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Patterned Border Stripe Runner Rug

Target

$70

Buy on Target

One small change that will make a big difference in your kitchen is the addition of a runner rug, and this khaki-colored one is a warm neutral style for fall. It has a subtle stripe pattern throughout the center with more noticeable lines on the border and a tassel trim. Make sure to grab a rug pad to keep it in place, and when it comes to care, you can spot clean small spills and vacuum without using the beater bar.

Threshold Mini Fall Wreath Brown

Target

$10

Buy on Target

Consider adding this mini fall wreath to a window, blank wall space, a door, or even on kitchen cabinets. The 12-inch wreath is made with faux leaves in warm, moody red and orange hues that are layered realistically. Want a larger wreath? Check out this 22-inch option featuring green leaves and red pinecones.

Keep scrolling to shop more fall kitchen decor finds I’m loving this season from popular Target home brands Threshold and Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Threshold Ceramic Pumpkin Rust

Target

$5

Buy on Target

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Pebble Textured Woven Table Runner

Target

$25

Buy on Target

Threshold Washable Fall Checkered Accent Rug Tan

Target

$13

Buy on Target

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Ribbed Glass Jug Vase

Target

$20

Buy on Target

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Double Handle Wood Serve Board

Target

$30

Buy on Target

Threshold Woven Accent Rug 'Thankful'

Target

$15

Buy on Target

Threshold Glass Figural Pumpkin Spice Candle

Target

$5

Buy on Target

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.