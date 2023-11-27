I Shop Target for a Living, and Its Cyber Monday Deals Are the Biggest I’ve Seen–Up to 72% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

As a shopping editor, I not only consider myself an expert at finding the best deals for our readers, but I love to shop them myself, too. If you’re still searching for items after Black Friday to upgrade your home or give to others for the holidays, you’ll likely find them among Target’s more than 12,000 Cyber Monday kitchen deals.

But who has time to search through thousands of deals? I did, and I found massive savings on cookware, knife sets, pasta bowls, small appliances, and bakeware up to 72%. The discounts include top brands I’ve had my eye on for a while and plan to snag while prices are this low, including Staub cocottes, Henckels knives, KitchenAid stand mixers, Caraway cookware, and Ninja air fryers — and that’s barely scratching the surface. You won’t want to wait to add your favorites to your virtual cart, as prices for a number of items go back up tomorrow, if they don’t sell out first.



Best Target Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Cocotte

$150 at Target

Here are some of the best deals I found at Target’s Cyber Monday kitchen sale, so you can spend your energy shopping them ahead of the busy holiday hosting season.

Best Target Cyber Monday Cookware Deals

GreenPan Rio 16-Piece Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set

$100 at Target

You may not have realized it, but Target has some top name brands in cookware, and in honor of the shopping event, it slashed prices up to 72%. I’ve been eyeing Staub pieces for a while, but it’s rare to find markdowns on the high-quality brand that are this big. Its 5-quart cocotte is among the biggest deal, and the brand also marked down its cast iron skillet by 50%. “Sturdy, heavy-duty” Caraway nonstick cookware sets with more than 23,000 five-star reviews and individual pans are on sale, and one shopper said the former “makes cooking more fun.” You can also find budget-friendly pieces from Blue Diamond like this fry pan that’s $14, and T-Fal’s two-piece set that’s just $21, which I have in my kitchen for quickly whipping up eggs that slide right off the pan..



Best Target Cyber Monday Knife Deals

Henckels Modernist 13-Piece Knife Block Set

$170 at Target

Sharp knives can improve your cooking experience, and having a dull set can tire you out easily. Target has hundreds of knife block deals, including self-sharpening sets from Ninja, and options from Henckels like this one that shoppers said has knives that “cut with ease” thanks to their precision stainless steel blade. If you’re searching for more specific knives rather than a full set, grab steak knives, a Zwilling Chef’s knife, and this cheese knife set, also from Heckels, that I’m adding to my cart before hosting my annual holiday party and creating my cheese and meat board. One reviewer said the "knives are sharp and great for any texture of cheese" and the "board is attractive."



Best Target Cyber Monday Pasta Bowls

Gibson Our Table Landon 6-Piece Dinner Bowl Set

$50 at Target

You likely have a stocked cabinet with your go-to dinnerware, but one must-have item may be missing: pasta bowls. Target has sets and individual pieces for less, including Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings four-piece set, a six-piece set from Gibson, and a ceramic set with handles for 50% off. And while I’m all about Target’s massive Cyber Monday savings, I’d be remiss not to point out that while not on sale, the retailer has so many pasta bowls for $5 or less that are a deal in their own right. Find glass options in black, white, and gray for just $5 apiece, along with plastic 40.5-ounce pasta bowls for the shockingly low price of just $.50 apiece. As a staple in my own cabinet, I can attest they are virtually indestructible and large enough to hold a large portion size of your favorite dish.



Best Target Cyber Monday Small Appliance Deals

PowerXL Vortex 8-Quart Pro Air Fryer

$55 at Target

Some of the more pricey items that you may have put off buying are now deeply discounted, making it an ideal opportunity to finally add them to your kitchen collection. The KitchenAid stand mixer in a bowl-lift and tilt-head style are $200 and $133 off, respectively, and can be used for holiday cookie recipes, whipping potatoes, and much more. You can also snag coffee and espresso machines, along with ice makers that will help keep your supply in full stock as you host holiday parties and mix drinks. And if you plan to cook this season, grab this digital meat thermometer from an editor-loved brand for just $10. Shoppers raved about its convenient magnetic back that sticks to a refrigerator, and one frequent smoker likes that it’s “so convenient to use to check different spots,” and has a light so you can see easily.



Best Target Cyber Monday Bakeware Deals

Staub Ceramic 9-Inch Pie Dish

$40 at Target

No kitchen would be complete without bakeware, and Target’s Cyber Monday deals include baking pans, ramekins, pizza stones, and more. I’m also eyeing this adorable petite Staub cocotte in an artichoke shape that’s just $35. It’s 45 percent off and is a “great way to cook and display food when entertaining,” per one customer, or for holding dips. Cookie sheets like this oversized option for baking a large batch is just $13, or grab items to help you make even more desserts like this 40%-off bundt pan or this Henckels springform pan for helping to shape cakes and quiches.

Our Place 8.5-Inch Ceramic Nonstick Home Cook Duo Set 2.0

$165 at Target

Henckels Solution Set of 8 Steak Knives

$45 at Target

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 4-Piece Dinner Bowl Set

Target

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Countertop Ice Maker

Target

Bruntmor 8-Ounce Set of 6 Ceramic Ramekins

Target

Cuisinart Classic 15-Inch Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack

Target

