I Shop Target for a Living, and Its Cyber Monday Deals Are the Biggest I’ve Seen–Up to 72% Off
Find top brands like Staub, Henckels, and Ninja for significantly less.
As a shopping editor, I not only consider myself an expert at finding the best deals for our readers, but I love to shop them myself, too. If you’re still searching for items after Black Friday to upgrade your home or give to others for the holidays, you’ll likely find them among Target’s more than 12,000 Cyber Monday kitchen deals.
But who has time to search through thousands of deals? I did, and I found massive savings on cookware, knife sets, pasta bowls, small appliances, and bakeware up to 72%. The discounts include top brands I’ve had my eye on for a while and plan to snag while prices are this low, including Staub cocottes, Henckels knives, KitchenAid stand mixers, Caraway cookware, and Ninja air fryers — and that’s barely scratching the surface. You won’t want to wait to add your favorites to your virtual cart, as prices for a number of items go back up tomorrow, if they don’t sell out first.
Best Target Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals
Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Cocotte, from $150 (originally from $529)
Staub Ceramics 4-Piece Baking Pans Set, $100 (originally $314)
KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $250 (originally $450)
PowerXL Vortex 8-Quart Pro Air Fryer, $55 (originally $130)
Cuisinart Classic 15-Inch Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack, $34 (originally $55)
Henckels Classic Precision 16-Piece Knife Block Set, $250 (originally $790)
Our Place 2.6-Quart Ceramic Nonstick Always Pan 2.0, $99 (originally $150)
Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Cocotte
Here are some of the best deals I found at Target’s Cyber Monday kitchen sale, so you can spend your energy shopping them ahead of the busy holiday hosting season.
Best Target Cyber Monday Cookware Deals
Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Cocotte, from $150 (originally from $529)
GreenPan Rio 16-Piece Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set, $100 (originally from $127)
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential 9-Piece Cookware Set, $120 (originally $180)
Caraway Home 10.5-Inch Ceramic Fry Pan, $86 (originally $95)
Cuisinart Classic MultiClad Pro 8-Quart Stainless Steel Stock Pot, $85 (originally $100)
Ninja 12-Piece Ceramic Extended Life Cookware Set, $130 (originally $200)
Caraway Home 9-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $356 (originally $395)
T-Fal Simply Cook 2-Piece Fry Pan Set, $21 (originally $24)
Caraway Home 4.5-Quart Saute Pan, $131 (originally $145)
Our Place 8.5-Inch Ceramic Nonstick Home Cook Duo Set 2.0, $165 (originally $200)
Staub Cast Iron 11-Inch Traditional Skillet, from $180 (originally $357)
Blue Diamond 8-Inch Ceramic Open Fry Pan, $14 (originally $15)
Nutrichef Pre-Seasoned Nonstick Wok, $71 (originally $99)
KitchenAid Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Grill Pan, $28 (originally $35)
Our Place 2.6-Quart Ceramic Nonstick Always Pan 2.0, $99 (originally $150)
Zwilling Motion Hard Anodized 4-Quart Aluminum Nonstick Soup Pot, $100 (originally $125)
GreenPan Rio 16-Piece Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set
You may not have realized it, but Target has some top name brands in cookware, and in honor of the shopping event, it slashed prices up to 72%. I’ve been eyeing Staub pieces for a while, but it’s rare to find markdowns on the high-quality brand that are this big. Its 5-quart cocotte is among the biggest deal, and the brand also marked down its cast iron skillet by 50%. “Sturdy, heavy-duty” Caraway nonstick cookware sets with more than 23,000 five-star reviews and individual pans are on sale, and one shopper said the former “makes cooking more fun.” You can also find budget-friendly pieces from Blue Diamond like this fry pan that’s $14, and T-Fal’s two-piece set that’s just $21, which I have in my kitchen for quickly whipping up eggs that slide right off the pan..
Best Target Cyber Monday Knife Deals
Henckels Modernist 13-Piece Knife Block Set, $170 (originally $542)
Henckels Classic Precision 16-Piece Knife Block Set, $250 (originally $790)
Schmidt Bros Cutlery 9-Piece Jet Black Series Knife Block Set, $120 (originally $170)
Henckels Silvercap 14-Piece Knife Block Set, $120 (originally $312)
Henckels Solution Set of 8 Steak Knives, $45 (originally $100)
Ninja Foodi NeverDull Essential 13-Piece Stainless Steel Knife System, $130 (originally $200)
JoyJolt Multi-Purpose 12-Piece Nonstick Kitchen Knife Set, $35 (originally $56)
BergHoff Antigua 2-Piece Carving Knife and Fork Set, $45 (originally $75)
Henckels Forged Accent Two-Piece Paring Knife Set, $30 (originally $79)
Zwilling Pro 7-Inch Slim Chef’s Knife, $80 (originally $188)
Lux Decor Collection Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set, From $19 (was from $26)
Zwilling Twin Signature 11-Piece Knife Block Set, $350 (originally $689)
Hamilton Beach Electric Knife Carving Set, $20 (originally $25)
Henckels 5-Piece Cheese Knife Set, $30 (originally $67)
Henckels Silvercap 3-Piece Starter Knife Set, $40 (originally $104)
Schmidt Bros Cutlery Highline 14-Piece Knife Block Set, $160 (originally $200)
Henckels Modernist 13-Piece Knife Block Set
Sharp knives can improve your cooking experience, and having a dull set can tire you out easily. Target has hundreds of knife block deals, including self-sharpening sets from Ninja, and options from Henckels like this one that shoppers said has knives that “cut with ease” thanks to their precision stainless steel blade. If you’re searching for more specific knives rather than a full set, grab steak knives, a Zwilling Chef’s knife, and this cheese knife set, also from Heckels, that I’m adding to my cart before hosting my annual holiday party and creating my cheese and meat board. One reviewer said the "knives are sharp and great for any texture of cheese" and the "board is attractive."
Best Target Cyber Monday Pasta Bowls
Bruntmor 24-Ounce 6-Piece Porcelain Bowls, $50 (originally $59)
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 4-Piece Dinner Bowl Set, $40 (originally $50)
Gibson Our Table 6-Piece Beaded Dinner Bowl Set, $50 (originally $60)
Gibson Our Table Landon 6-Piece Dinner Bowl Set, $50 (originally $60)
Gibson Mio 6-Piece Stonewear Round Dinner Bowl Set, $50 (originally $60)
Bruntmor Set of 4 Round Ceramic Dish Set for Pasta, $38 (originally $55)
Bruntmor 28-Ounce Shallow Dinner Bowls, $32 (originally $55)
American Atelier Set of 4 Large Pasta Bowls, $35 (originally $40)
Gibson Home Rockabye Four-Piece Dinner Bowl Set, $35 (originally $50)
Gibson Our Table Landon 6-Piece Dinner Bowl Set
You likely have a stocked cabinet with your go-to dinnerware, but one must-have item may be missing: pasta bowls. Target has sets and individual pieces for less, including Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings four-piece set, a six-piece set from Gibson, and a ceramic set with handles for 50% off. And while I’m all about Target’s massive Cyber Monday savings, I’d be remiss not to point out that while not on sale, the retailer has so many pasta bowls for $5 or less that are a deal in their own right. Find glass options in black, white, and gray for just $5 apiece, along with plastic 40.5-ounce pasta bowls for the shockingly low price of just $.50 apiece. As a staple in my own cabinet, I can attest they are virtually indestructible and large enough to hold a large portion size of your favorite dish.
Best Target Cyber Monday Small Appliance Deals
KitchenAid 5.5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $250 (originally $450)
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $64 (originally $90)
Ninja 5.5-Quart EzView Air Fryer Max XL, $155 (originally $170)
Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine, $146 (originally $230)
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Countertop Ice Maker, $407 (originally $579)
Magic Bullet Personal Blender Set, $37 (originally $50)
Crock-Pot Manual Slow Cooker, $22 (originally $25)
PowerXL Vortex 8-Quart Pro Air Fryer, $55 (originally $130)
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer, $317 (originally $450)
Oster 5-Speed Blender, $30 (originally $35)
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $118 (originally $230)
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Cook and Carry Slow Cooker, $50 (originally $70)
Cruxgg 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer, $68 (originally $80)
Ninja Combi All-in-One Multicooker, $196 (originally $230)
Cruxgg Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker, $34 (originally $40)
ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer, $10 (originally $15)
PowerXL Vortex 8-Quart Pro Air Fryer
Some of the more pricey items that you may have put off buying are now deeply discounted, making it an ideal opportunity to finally add them to your kitchen collection. The KitchenAid stand mixer in a bowl-lift and tilt-head style are $200 and $133 off, respectively, and can be used for holiday cookie recipes, whipping potatoes, and much more. You can also snag coffee and espresso machines, along with ice makers that will help keep your supply in full stock as you host holiday parties and mix drinks. And if you plan to cook this season, grab this digital meat thermometer from an editor-loved brand for just $10. Shoppers raved about its convenient magnetic back that sticks to a refrigerator, and one frequent smoker likes that it’s “so convenient to use to check different spots,” and has a light so you can see easily.
Best Target Cyber Monday Bakeware Deals
Staub Ceramic 9-Inch Pie Dish, $40 (originally $57)
Pyrex Deep 4-Piece Glass Bakeware Set, $20 (originally $30)
Wilton Mega Cookie Sheet, $13 (originally $18)
Cuisinart Classic 15-Inch Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack, $34 (originally $55)
Bruntmor 8-Ounce Set of 6 Ceramic Ramekins, $24 (originally $26)
Staub Ceramic 4-Piece Baking Pans Set, $100 (originally $314)
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Medium Baking Dish, $41 (originally $45)
Wolfgang Puck 4-Piece Silicone Bakeware Set, $25 (originally $35)
JoyFul by JoyJolt 8-Piece Glass Bakeware Set, $50 (originally $97)
BergHoff Leo Cordierite Pizza Stone, $50 (originally $85)
Ballarini La Patisserie by Henckels Nonstick Springform Pan, $30 (originally $40)
BergHoff Gem Nonstick Carbon Steel Bundt Pan, $30 (originally $50)
Crock-Pot Artisan 13-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Lasagne Pan, $60 (originally $80)
Nutrichef Nonstick Carbon Steel 10-Piece Bakeware Pan Set, $86 (originally $120)
Staub Ceramic 16-Ounce Petite Artichoke Cocotte, $35 (originally $64)
Hastings Home Cast Iron Pizza Pan with Handles, $32 (originally $48)
Staub Ceramic 9-Inch Pie Dish
No kitchen would be complete without bakeware, and Target’s Cyber Monday deals include baking pans, ramekins, pizza stones, and more. I’m also eyeing this adorable petite Staub cocotte in an artichoke shape that’s just $35. It’s 45 percent off and is a “great way to cook and display food when entertaining,” per one customer, or for holding dips. Cookie sheets like this oversized option for baking a large batch is just $13, or grab items to help you make even more desserts like this 40%-off bundt pan or this Henckels springform pan for helping to shape cakes and quiches.
