I Shop Target for a Living, and These 46 Circle Week Deals Are the Best I’ve Seen All Year — Up to 70% Off

Staub, GreenPan, and Henckels are all on sale now.

Food & Wine

If you’ve been looking to replace your outdated cookware or dull knives, add a new kitchen appliance to your lineup, or invest in some new bakeware in anticipation of the holidays (it’s officially pie season, after all), then you’re in luck. Now’s the perfect time to shop for top-of-the-line kitchenware and so much more, thanks to the steep discounts starting today at Target during its Circle Week Sale.

While we have Amazon's October Prime Day to look forward to from October 10 through October 12, you can get a head start on scoring major savings right now at Target since Circle Week is already underway. From past experience, we’ve seen items sell out fast, so we highly recommend checking out all the deals the retailer has to offer before prices shoot back up after October 7.

We scoured thousands of deals on cookware, knives, bakeware, appliances, vacuums, and even footwear to keep you comfortable while you cook for up to 70% off. Keep scrolling for our top 46 on-sale recommendations from brands like Henckels, Keurig, GreenPan, Crock-Pot, Staub, Asics, Dyson, and more.

11 Best Target Circle Week Deals

Best Target Circle Week Appliance Deals

We found loads of great discounts on kitchen appliances from shopper-loved brands like Keurig and Crock-Pot. Whether you’re eyeing a new single-brew coffee maker, air fryer, or slow cooker, there are some gems amongst Target’s 275,000-plus markdowns. Save $40 on this Keurig K-Classic coffee maker that one brand-loyal shopper “uses every day.” For easy and effortless meals, you’ll want to take advantage of this Crock-Pot One-Touch slow cooker that's 21% off and “great for larger get-togethers or if you have a bigger family,” according to one buyer.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Target

$90

$60

Buy on Target

Best Target Circle Week Knife Deals

To streamline the meal-prepping process, sharp knives that cut like butter are a necessity in your kitchen arsenal. This Henckels Dynamic 3-Piece Starter Knife Set is 49% off and great for beginners ready to improve their skills in the kitchen. One shopper said they feel more “confident cutting, peeling, and chopping” with these “super sharp and sturdy” knives. If you’re ready to take the plunge on a full butcher block of knives, this 14-piece set from Henckels is an impressive 70% off, and the block features a built-in self-sharpening slot if your blades seem a tad dull. One reviewer said they’re “always sharp and easy to clean,” while another person said they’re “comfortable” even after long use.

Henckels Dynamic 3-Piece Starter Knife Set

Target

$69

$35

Buy on Target

Best Target Circle Week Cookware Deals

In case it’s time to replace your rusted old pots and pans with newer and sleeker options, look no further than Target’s Circle Week sales on cookware. This GreenPan Studio 12-Piece Cookware Set is $40 off and features a diamond-infused nonstick ceramic coating for impeccable heat conduction and easy cleaning. We also found deals on Staub cast-iron pieces like this 11-inch Traditional Skillet for 50% off, and this 3.5-quart braiser for $155 off that one reviewer said cooks their “food to perfection.”

GreenPan Studio 12-Piece Cookware Set

Target

$200

$160

Buy on Target

Best Target Circle Week Bakeware Deals

The holidays are on their way, which means we’ll all likely be spending more time whipping up cookies, cakes, and, of course, pies. If you’ll be hosting this holiday season, then now’s the time to stock up on all of your baking needs, like this Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Cocotte that’s a jaw-dropping $167 off and perfect for more than just desserts, like all your favorite cold weather soups and stews. Cookie sheets are a must-have when prepping side dishes and, naturally, cookies. This 3-piece set is currently marked down, as well as this 4-piece option that also includes a loaf pan. And you can’t pass up this 30% off Staub pie dish that one shopper called “sleek and stylish.”

Staub Cast Iron 5-Quart Tall Cocotte

Target

$529

$370

Buy on Target

Best Target Circle Week Sneaker Deals

Spending ample time in the kitchen can do a number on your feet (and back), which means comfortable sneakers are a must when you’re preparing a big meal. Target discounted cushioned styles like these Asics Gel-Quantum sneakers, which one shopper compares to “walking on a cloud” and said are supportive for those with back problems. These Reebok Nfx Training Shoes are 44% off and offer a durable rubber outsole for stability and traction to avoid any unwanted slips. If you prefer a cozier shoe option, then these RockDove Memory Foam Slide Slippers are “so comfortable” and “very soft,” according to numerous reviews.

Asics Gel-Quantum Lyte Sportstyle Shoes

Target

$70

$55

Buy on Target

Best Target Circle Week Vacuum Deals

While we try our best to be as tidy as possible while cooking, more often than not, we wind up with crumbs on the floor and a vacuum in our hands. Thankfully, Target has markdowns on some top-of-the-line brands like Shark, Dyson, and Bissell that are worth snagging while on sale. This Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum offers powerful suction and the versatility of turning into a hand vacuum for accessing tight spaces. If you’d prefer to kick back and relax and let the vacuum take care of itself, you can with this Dartwood robot that’s $120 off and uses your home’s Wi-Fi to map out your space and rid floors of dust, dirt, and debris with ease.

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Target

$260

$200

Buy on Target

Best Target Circle Week Food Storage Deals

Arguably, the best part of any meal is the opportunity to enjoy it again if there are leftovers. With that being said, it’s always helpful to keep food storage containers handy for meal prepping, leftover storing, and keeping liquids like sauces and dressings from leaking into your fridge. This 24-piece glass storage set comes with leak-proof lids that one shopper called a “lifesaver,” and they’re 40% off. If you’re set with smaller containers but need larger sizes, this 2-piece Sterilite set can hold 8.10 quarts, making them perfect for salads and pasta.

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Containers With Leakproof Lids Set

Target

$100

$60

Buy on Target

Read the original article on Food & Wine.