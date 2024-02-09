Shop these romantic Valentine’s Day sales on flowers, jewelry, lingerie and more

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

In case you haven’t checked the date — or you’ve missed the abundance of heart-shaped candy in every CVS and Walgreens, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. That means love — and deals — are in the air.

If saving money on Valentine’s Day gifts like jewelry, lingerie, flowers, fragrance and more gets your heart beating faster, look no further than our list of the best swoon-worthy sales happening now.

• Cozy Earth: Use the exclusive code CNNCOZY for 35% off sitewide, and save on editor-favorite bedding and loungewear, plus some of Oprah’s favorite things.

• Hydrow: If stationary bikes or treadmills don’t appeal, consider a rowing machine for indoor exercise. Use code CNN150 for an additional $150 off two premium models, the the classic Hydrow or the streamlined Wave, ideal for smaller spaces.

• Moon Pod: Upgraded beanbag chairs are an extra 15% off with our exclusive, stackable code CNNPOD15.

• Volcanica Coffee: Stay caffeinated and save on a wide variety of specialty coffee from Volcanica. Use code 20CNN for 20% off your order, no matter your favorite brew.

• Yana Sleep: With code CNNHEART get 50% off the Yana Heart Embrace Pillow and with code CNNLOVE get 30% off the Yana 360° Body Pillow Collection.

Valentine’s Day sales from major retailers

• Amazon: Score deals on Hershey’s chocolate, preserved rose bouquets, pajamas and tons more.

• Ebay: Through Feb. 11, Ebay is offering exclusive Valentine’s Day deals on beloved brands like Chanel, Bose, Apple and more.

• Macy’s: Shop the Big Home Sale for swanky, cozy and useful gifts from brands like Samsonite, KitchenAid and more, now through Valentine’s Day.

• Target: Save on candy, cards, cozy gifts and more.

• Walmart: Walmart’s got a bunch of Valentine’s Day gifts on sale for a limited time, from teddy bears to jewelry to beauty splurges and more.

• Woot: Valentine’s Day gifts — from brands like Barefoot Dreams, Olaplex, Pandora and more — and candy is on sale at this Amazon sister site.

Valentine’s Day flower sales

• 1-800 Flowers: Shop gorgeous blooms and take advantage of a bunch of promos, including 30% off bestselling gifts.

• AeroGarden: Flowers fade, but an indoor gardening system is the gift that keeps on giving. Get 30% off gardens and grow lights with code GROWLOVE at checkout.

• BloomsyBox: Get a floral bouquet delivered straight to your (or your honey’s) doorstep with last-minute deals from BloomsyBox’s holiday collection.

• From You Flowers: Save 10% on bouquets for any style, including some that add a cute teddy bear to your arrangement.

• The Bouqs Co.: Now through Valentine’s Day, you’ll find limited-time promos to save on the gorgeous bouquets of your choice.

• Urban Stems: Find discounts on a variety of floral arrangements, including dried flowers.

Valentine’s Day jewelry sales

• Ana Luisa: The sitewide Self-Love Sale is offering up to 25% off with tiered discounts on all your favorite jewelry.

• Aurate: Get dainty everyday jewelry and showstopping styles up to 30% off during Aurate’s Love Languages sale.

• Blue Nile: Now through Feb. 14, take up to 50% off jewelry and get free shipping with code VDAY24.

• Brilliant Earth: Get free diamond jewelry with any purchase. (Yes, you read that right.)

• Catbird: This Underscored-favorite shop is offering a variety of promos like discounted charms and free engraving on select pieces.

• Fossil: Now until Valentine’s Day, you’ll find deals on select watches as well as sitewide promos and free shipping.

• James Allen: Save 25% on classic pieces sitewide.

• Kay Jewelers: Take up to 40% off sitewide.

• Nissa Jewelry: Use code VDAY30 to save 30% sitewide on the vintage-inspired jewelry line.

• Noémie: Now through Feb. 15, you’ll score a free Rose Diamond Medallion with any purchase of $2,000 or more.

• Qalo: Silicone jewelry suitable for rugged lifestyles is 25% off through Valentine’s Day.

• Ring Bear: Take $50 off all rings with code VDAY50 throughout February.

• Sterling Forever: Take 25% off sitewide from until Feb. 16.

• Studs: Book two piercing appointments and get half off both throughout the month of February. Use code PIERCINGPALS50 at checkout.

• Verlas: Take 15% off orders of $750 or more with code VDAY15 and 25% off orders of $1,000 or more with code VDAY25.

• Zales: You’ll find steep discounts across Zales’ wide array of jewelry.

Valentine’s Day clothing and lingerie sales

• Adore Me: Now through Feb. 7, join Adore Me’s VIP membership and get up to 60% off sitewide, plus five pairs of underwear for $20.

• Allbirds: During Allbirds’ Valentine’s Day sale, take up to 40% off men’s and women’s styles of the popular wool footwear.

• Bare Necessities: Take up to 40% off bestselling bras during this Top Drawer sale.

• Carter’s: Shop the Most Loved Sales event up to 50% off clothing and accessories for kids, toddlers and babies.

• Cosabella: Through Feb. 7, score a free trio of Cosabella thongs with any purchase of $125 or more.

• Cotopaxi: Colorful outdoor apparel is up to half off during Cotopaxi’s semi-annual sale.

• Cuup: Cuup’s sale section is always worth a browse, and right now you’ll find up to 60% off a variety of sizes, styles and colors.

• FluffCo: Save on FluffCo’s plush Hotel Bath Robe for five-star luxury at home. Typically $119, the robe is just $83 now through Valentine’s Day.

• For Love & Lemons: Get up to 30% off select bestselling lingerie.

• Taos: Take up to 25% off select sneakers.

• Tommy John: Shop boxers and briefs and get 20% off orders of $100 or more.

Valentine’s Day beauty and fragrance sales

• Birthdate Co.: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so browse personalized astrology candles and jewelry now and save 20% using code VDAY24. Shop the romantic Anniversary Candle, jewelry bundles, tarot accessories and more.

• Ctzn Cosmetics: Take 20% off any order that includes one Code Red lipstick and one Lipstroke liner. Be sure to use code VDAY20 at checkout.

• Hotel Collection: Take up to 50% off sitewide on diffusers, candles and home goods.

• JINsoon: Get free shipping on nail polish and nail care throughout the month of February.

• Kitsch: Kitsch is offering 20% off sitewide with code WINTER20, so save on hair accessories, beauty and more.

• Pura: Now through Feb. 14, build an aroma bundle for your home and car and get $40 off at checkout.

• YSE Beauty: Now through Feb. 11, get a free compact mirror on all orders of $100 or more.

Valentine’s Day food and drink sales

• Atlas Coffee Club: Now through Feb. 14, this Underscored-approved coffee brand is offering $10 off a coffee and chocolate duo using code LOVECOFFEE2024.

• Bruvi: Get $150 off any bundle or brewer with the code BRULOVE.

• Caraway Home: Shop gorgeous, functional kitchenware and get a free cutting board set with any purchase of $825 or more, all month long.

• Cuisinart: Through Feb. 15, Cuisinart’s newly released Indoor Pizza Oven Is $100 off for the first time.

• Drizly: Use code VALENTWINE for $5 off or free delivery on all your favorite beverages, now through Valentine’s Day.

• Firstleaf: This Sonoma-based winery is offering six bottles of wine for only $36, plus free shipping, with code HAPPY8. The promo is live now through Feb. 8.

• Godiva: Use code HEART for a free box of luxurious chocolates with any purchase of $125 or more.

• Great Jones: Quality kitchenware with a retro vibe is up to 33% off during this Valentine’s Day sale, happening now through Feb. 7.

• Juliet: Juliet raised the bar for boxed wine, offering quality sips in sustainable and elegant packaging. Right now, score the Pink & Red Bundle (including one Rosé and one Cabernet Sauvignon) for just $59, and get 13% off sitewide through Feb. 13 with code FEB13.

• Lavazza: Now through Feb. 15, Lavazza is offering 14% off all coffee and accessories, plus an extra $14 off when you spend $99 or more. Use code LOVE at checkout.

• Omaha Steaks: In the mood to send this as a gift? Omaha Steaks has everything from New York strip steaks to a Valentine’s Day feast complete with filet mignon, lobster tails and caramel apple tartlets.

• Our Place: Get up to 25% off versatile, editor-approved cookware sitewide depending how much you spend.

• Sakuraco: Sign up for a prepaid plan to this Japanese snacks subscription box and get exclusive Valentine’s Day items with code LOVE24.

• Truff: Now through Feb. 8, score free shipping, gift wrap and a gift note with orders over $50 using code VALENTINES.

Valentine’s Day home and sleep sales

• Avocado: Save 10% sitewide and up to $940 on select mattresses.

• Brentwood Home: Select mattresses start at just $442 during this sale.

• Buffy: Take up to 30% off select cozy bedding from this editor-favorite brand.

• Casper: Take up to 30% off sitewide through Feb. 6.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Throughout February, take 35% off your mattress order and score free sleep accessories.

• Coop Sleep Goods: Shop deals on Underscored-approved bedding, including a discount on the brand’s Opposites Attract Bundle, which pairs one Original Pillow (built for back and side sleepers) and one Eden Pillow (built for stomach sleepers — and one of our best-tested pillows).

• Cozy Earth: Use the exclusive code CNNCOZY for 35% off sitewide, and save on editor-favorite bedding and loungewear, plus some of Oprah’s favorite things.

• Dusen Dusen: Liven up your home with delightfully whimsical homewares. Everything from duvets to bathrobes to umbrellas to oven mitts is 20% off with code CANDY.

• Eight Sleep: Now through Valentine’s Day, score up to $150 off in savings.

• Ettitude: Shop this BOGO 50% off deal on duvet covers and comforter inserts, now through Feb. 14.

• Loftie: Achieve more mindful mornings with 20% off the editor-approved alarm clock and sunrise lamp.

• Moon Pod: Upgraded beanbag chairs are an extra 15% off with our exclusive, stackable code CNNPOD15.

• Rifle Paper Co.: Get a free postcard set with any purchase of $50 or more.

• Sweet Zzz: Save on luxurious bamboo sheets with 35% off at Sweet Zzz.

• Tempur-Pedic: Save on mattresses, toppers and more.

• UnHide: Shop for the cozy faux-fur home accessories and take up to 25% off your order.

• Yana Sleep: With code CNNHEART get 50% off the Yana Heart Embrace Pillow and with code CNNLOVE get 30% off the Yana 360° Body Pillow Collection.

Valentine’s Day pet sales

• Chewy: Save on oh-so-cute Valentine’s Day toys and treats. Plus, first-time shoppers can score a $20 gift card with orders of $49 or more.

• Fable Pets: Take 20% off pet gear when you spend $90 or more with code CHILLY20.

• West & Willow: Personalized pet portraits are 20% off sitewide using code VDAY.

• Whisker: Bundle the famous Litter-Robot or Feeder-Robot and get $50 off.

Valentine’s Day tech and entertainment sales

• 1More: Score discounts from the brand behind our favorite budget over-ear wireless headphones.

• Aura: Keep family memories close by with a digital frame — a few models are up to 40% off through Feb. 18.

• Bookshop.org: Throughout the month of February, receive a 15% discount on a curated selection of Black-authored books using code BHM24 at checkout.

• Hydrow: If stationary bikes or treadmills don’t appeal, consider a rowing machine for indoor exercise. Use code CNN150 for an additional $150 off two premium models, the the classic Hydrow or the streamlined Wave, ideal for smaller spaces.

• Kobo: Save up to $50 on select e-readers for the (book) lover in your life.

• Tempo: Gift a fitness lover and save with 25% off Studio, Move and Core Bundles, plus a free kettlebell with any Move Bundle purchase.

Valentine’s Day travel and outdoors sales

• Hydro Flask: Insulated water bottles, tumblers and lunch boxes are nicely discounted in the romantic red colorway, plus custom engraving is free for a limited time.

• Monos: Now through Feb. 14, Monos is offering up to 20% off sitewide.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

