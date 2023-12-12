Shop for Gifts on Wish.com and Save Thousands on Tech for Kids

Spy.com may receive financial compensation from affiliate and advertising partnerships on this page and/or when you make a purchase after clicking through partnership links.

There’s nothing like the rush of a great deal. The adrenaline of getting a price so low it feels too good to be true, but it’s not, and getting to take home a treat without the guilt of a sky-high credit card bill.

Typically, the truly worthwhile deals take work to find. Us SPY editors have made a career of it. But on the right website, the deals runneth over, and shopping for anything means saving. Wish.com is one of those destinations.

It’s exactly what it sounds like, a website that grants the wishes of online shoppers of all kinds and sells everything from laptops and tablets to pet gear, gardening tools, and home and gardenware more affordable. Their Black Friday savings have been extended until December 10th and offer even steeper discounts on seasonal goods like Christmas decorations and cold-weather accessories.

How Does Shopping on Wish.com Work?

San Francisco-based Wish has recently expanded its range of refurbished electronics, guaranteed to be of a certain condition, for a steeply reduced price off retail. Its library includes a wide range of price points and discounts, with some products available for just a few dollars, across a range of brands including Anker, Apple, Dell, HP, Samsung, Sony, and more.

Wish has a comprehensive buyer protection policy that gives buyers a hassle-free full refund within 30 days if an item arrives damaged, different from the initial description or never arrives. On top of that, most of Wish’s refurb merchants offer a 90 day – 1 year warranty. They have a trust rating of 4.5/5 stars based on feedback from over 190,000 customers, and 91% of all their shipments arrive on time.



What Should I Shop For on Wish.com?

Wish.com’s selection is vast, including everything from fashion and baby gear to home improvement, gardening gear, outdoor equipment, toys, sports gear, and car accessories.

Wish.com is a particularly great place for parents looking to buy tech for their kids. A brand new laptop, tablet, or smartphone is expensive, not to mention risky with a child whose daily commute involves a bus filled with other middle schoolers. On Wish, introducing your child to the world of tech becomes much more affordable and environmentally friendly.

They have an extensive library of refurbished electronics that offer parents a budget-friendly alternative to buying something new that’s also more environmentally conscious. They’ve got smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles all available at a discount. This makes online learning and all the educational benefits of internet access much more accessible without needing to sacrifice on quality due to a smaller budget.

Shop their entire selection of refurbished tech here, and don’t be fooled, those prices aren’t a typo! They’re really that low. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is protected and your item will arrive in great shape or your money back.

