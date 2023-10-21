Shop Our Favorite Cozy Finds Under $100 From Nordstrom's New Holiday Gift Guide

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop from brands like Ugg, Barefoot Dreams, L.L. Bean, and Vuori.

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Just in time for the season of soft sweaters, fuzzy slippers, and fluffy blankets, Nordstrom just dropped themed gift guides to help with your holiday shopping. Our favorite one is Nordstrom’s cozy section, which is full of warm and comfy gems that will have you buying one as a gift, then one for yourself. Here you’ll find popular brands like Barefoot Dreams, Ugg, L.L. Bean, Vuori, and more for under $100. From mug warmers and candles to all the cozy clothing one closet could ever need, you’ll find plenty of gifting inspiration. As you click “add to cart,” don’t forget about yourself because you deserve some coziness, too. Keep scrolling for cozy gift inspiration from Nordstrom.

Shop Nordstrom’s Cozy Gifts

Ohom Ui Mug and Warmer Set

Nordstrom

$88

Buy on Nordstrom

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

This is one of those didn’t-realize-you-needed-it kind of gifts that, as soon as you start using it, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. It’s available in four colors (white, terracotta, spring nectar orange, and yellow) and uses magnetic induction energy to heat the matching coffee mug up to 135 degrees. The magnetic base plate also moonlights as a wireless phone charger.

Illume Woodfire Mercury Glass Candle

Nordstrom

$34

Buy on Nordstrom

What’s cozier than a fragrance that evokes a fireside scene? This wintry candle is woody and aromatic, with top notes of vanilla, middle notes of heady patchouli leaves, and a base of cedarwood and smoke. Made from a vegetable-wax blend, it features a cotton wick and comes in a sandblasted mercury-glass vessel.

L.L. Bean Fleece Jacket

Nordstrom

$99

Buy on Nordstrom

This high-pile fleece from L.L. Bean is designed to have a snug fit for a cozier, blanket-esque feel, and features a stand-collar for blocking the wind. The front of the jacket, leading all the way up to the collar, easily snaps closed for more weather-proof wear and features a contrasting color-blocked stripe. Make sure to grab this cozy piece that is available in soapstone, lead gray, and mineral white.

Barefoot Dreams Two-Pack CozyChic Socks

Nordstrom

$30

Buy on Nordstrom

Available in a pack of two, Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks are just as buttery soft to the touch as Barefoot Dreams’ other best-sellers like its robes and throw blankets. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, the socks are machine washable and should be tumble dried to prolong their lifespan. Find them in three muted color options to match with any outfit.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw Blanket

Nordstrom

$29

Buy on Nordstrom

The epitome of curled-up-on-the-couch coziness, Nordstrom’s signature brand blanket is made of ultra soft polyester, perfect for a cozy night in. It measures at 50 by 60 inches and features a 4-inch fringe for some added flair. You can cuddle up in this throw in a variety of colors, including navy blue, beige birch, teal foam, pink peony, and more.

Ugg Cozy Slipper

Nordstrom

$100

Buy on Nordstrom

Vuori Boyfriend Joggers

Nordstrom

$98

Buy on Nordstrom

Pura x Thymes Frasier Fir Pura 4 Smart Diffuser and Fragrance Set

Nordstrom

$93

Buy on Nordstrom

NodPod Sleep Mask

Nordstrom

$34

Buy on Nordstrom

BP Butter Hoodie

Nordstrom

$49

Buy on Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe

Nordstrom

$99

Buy on Nordstrom

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.