I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Buying During Prime Big Deal Days

And it’s all under $40.

Real Simple / Jessica Leigh Mattern

Amazon’s second Prime Day-like sale of the year, Prime Big Deal Days, is here, which means there are deals galore right now.

For two days starting October 10, Amazon is offering thousands of Black Friday level deals across every department. And if that sounds overwhelming, don’t fret. As Real Simple’s shopping editor, I did all of the research for you and, in the process, filled my own cart with markdowns on beauty, home, and fashion items that were simply too good to pass up.

Editor-Loved Prime Big Deal Days Sales

Amazon’s first Prime Big Deal Days event is geared towards Prime members, with big savings for subscribers. But non-members can also access these exclusive offers by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

The sale features impressive savings on par with Black Friday deals, with discounts on pricier items and investments like smart televisions, Apple tech, and designer clothing. But it’s also a great time to stock up on everyday items, which is why I’m getting a two-pack of my favorite L'Oréal Paris' Lash Paradise mascara that I’ve used every day for seven years. With just a few swipes, it gives me long and thick lashes

The popular item has racked up 20,000 five-star ratings from fellow fans that call it the “best mascara on the market.” More than 20,000 shoppers have purchased it over the last month alone, so if you’re ready to see what the hype is about, get it now while it’s marked down.

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Two-Pack

Amazon

$26

$17

Buy on Amazon

I’m also grabbing a pair of Pavoi’s flat back earrings, which I already own and wear every day. The flat back design prevents the posts from poking your skin, making them comfortable enough to wear while sleeping. They don’t budge through strenuous workouts, and the gold doesn’t fade or tarnish, despite sweating and showering in them. Sometimes I leave them in for weeks at a time, so I’m grabbing another pair to add to my rotation.

Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Flat Back Earrings

Amazon

$15

$12

Buy on Amazon

And on the fashion front, I also can’t resist Hepcelt’s khaki vegan leather handbag. The high-quality, soft leather and woven design make it look like a timeless, high-end designer piece, but it’s just $39 while this deal lasts. I know that I’ll wear this warm neutral accessory with outfits across all seasons, ranging from casual to polished. And its timeless look ensures I can wear it now and for years to come.

Hepcelt Woven Vegan Leather Crossbody Bag

Amazon

$46

$39

Buy on Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days also includes discounts on several more editor-loved products, including the pasta bowl “blates” that I rave about to everyone I know, the noise canceling Apple AirPods Pro that I use every day, and the Sharecook kitchen utensils that received droves of compliments from dinner guests.

More Editor-Loved Deals

Browse the full assortment of savings through Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days hub or start your shopping with these editor-loved deals. These offers will only last until October 11 at midnight PT before the prices go back up.

Homemory Flameless Pillar Candle Set

Amazon

$46

$35

Buy on Amazon

Anan520 Elastic No-Tie Shoe Lace Set

Amazon

$11

$9

Buy on Amazon

Ofeefan Mock Turtleneck Top

Amazon

$29

$20

Buy on Amazon

Songmics Four-Tier Stackable Jewelry Tray Set

Amazon

$33

$25

Buy on Amazon

Sweese Pasta Bowl Set

Amazon

$43

$36

Buy on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (Second Generation)

Amazon

$249

$189

Buy on Amazon

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set

Amazon

$395

$316

Buy on Amazon

Sharecook Matte Gold Silverware Set

Amazon

$26

$23

Buy on Amazon

Kitchellence Three-Stage Knife Sharpener

Amazon

$30

$10

Buy on Amazon

PrettyGarden Chiffon Button Down Blouse

Amazon

$41

$33

Buy on Amazon

Kizen Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer

Amazon

$30

$18

Buy on Amazon

YouCopia UpSpace Water Bottle Cabinet Organizer

Amazon

$25

$20

Buy on Amazon

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon

$34

$20

Buy on Amazon

Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags Six-Pack

Amazon

$90

$47

Buy on Amazon

OxiClean White Revive Laundry Stain Remover

Amazon

$11

$9

Buy on Amazon

