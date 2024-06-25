Can you shoot fireworks off at the beach in Florida? What to know for the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is almost here and that means it’s almost time for beach towns to light up the coast with firework shows.

But what if you want to have a fireworks show of your own? Here’s when it’s legal to set fireworks off in Florida, how old you have to be to buy them, how to store or dispose of them and if you can set fireworks off on Florida beaches.

Are fireworks legal in Florida now?

Setting off fireworks is typically illegal in Florida, but a 2020 Florida Senate bill made exemptions for designated holidays, like the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Rules can vary from city to city, so check your local ordinances to make sure you know where and when you can set fireworks off in your town.

Are fireworks legal in Florida on 4th of July?

Yes. The Fourth of July is one of the three designated holidays when setting off fireworks is allowed in Florida.

Can an HOA prohibit fireworks in Florida?

The law that allows Floridians to shoot fireworks on the Fourth of July doesn't supersede any pre-existing local government laws or neighborhood rules and restrictions that were created before 2020. But the law does restrict cities and HOAs from making new rules to prevent residents from taking advantage of the three fireworks holidays.

If you live in an HOA community, double check if using fireworks is permitted in your neighborhood.

Can you shoot fireworks off at the beach in Florida?

Most beach towns in Florida don’t allow residents to shoot fireworks from the beach.

Most beachside cities and towns host a fireworks show for residents. But if you want to set off your own fireworks, the beach probably isn’t the best place to do it.

Check your local ordinances to be sure.

Can you keep fireworks for next year?

Fireworks don’t technically expire, but using old fireworks could pose a safety risk. Old fireworks are only safe to use if they are not wet or damaged and the fuse is still intact.

“The shelf life of fireworks is 8 to 20 years when kept in a cold, dry, and safe storage container,” According to Dynamite Fireworks.

“That said, it is best practice to use fireworks in the same seasonal timeframe within which they are purchased to avoid the dangers of decay caused by moisture, unsafe storage, and unintended tampering in storage from animals like mice, rats, and squirrels, or even cats.”

You can try to use your old fireworks from New Year’s Eve or last Fourth of July, but it’s probably best to just use new fireworks to avoid any accidents.

If you insist on trying to store and save your unused fireworks for future use, here are some safety tips from Dynamite Fireworks:

Store fireworks in a plastic container or plastic garbage bag away from moisture

Store fireworks in a cool and dry area away from animals like cats, mice and rats

Do not store fireworks in your home, as home insurance policies can deny any claims in the case of home damage, due to the explosive nature of fireworks

Secure your fireworks storage containers within locked areas/facilities to keep them away from children, or other unwitting persons

Do you have to be 18 or 21 to buy fireworks in Florida?

You have to be 18 years old to legally buy fireworks in Florida.

How do I dispose of unused fireworks in Florida?

Fireworks should be thrown out as trash. But whether they’re used or unused, you shouldn’t put fireworks or any part of a firework in your recycling bin.

Used fireworks should go in a bucket of water overnight as they can still be burning on the inside long after the sparks have stopped. Remove them from the water and put them into a bag inside your garbage can.

Unused fireworks should be completely submerged in a bucket of water and soaked until completely saturated. This could take around 15 minutes for small fireworks, or overnight for larger ones. Double-wrap the completely soaked fireworks in plastic wrap or two plastic bags so they don’t dry out, then place the double-bagged fireworks in a larger trash bag and put them out with your regular trash.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida fireworks laws: Here's when you can shoot fireworks in Florida