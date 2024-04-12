These Shoe Trends are High-Key Speaking to the Autumn Girlie in Me

With spring's arrival, it is hard to start thinking about fall again. However, I'm pretty sure this shoe trend report will get you excited about the next season and even inspire ya to plan ahead. Because hey, stay ready so you don't have to get ready—amirite? You're going to be so excited about a couple of boot trends. This time around, it's all about the paper bag slouchy boot (more on that later) and the biker boot (we ride at dawn)! This fall, you'll also see lots of square-toe styles in all types of shoes, tons of delicate pumps (yay for satins and straps), and, yes, the loafer (our grandpas and dads are rejoicing) are very much still having a moment. So yeah, the runway gave us a wide range of footwear for every aesthetic. Scroll through to find your new favorite fall shoe trend!

Paper-Bag Boots



It was hard to miss this shoe silhouette on the runways for this upcoming fall season. A lil explainer: this boot is a new take on the slouchy silhouette, but it feels a little roomier. We saw styles that had leather, chainmail, and even drawstrings (for a sporty touch).

Isabel Marant

Photo credit: Peter White - Getty Images

Rabanne

Photo credit: Peter White - Getty Images

Jil Sander

Photo credit: Pietro D'Aprano - Getty Images

Square Toes



From heels to flats and yes, boots (!), square toes are still in the picture. This trend is a must in your wardrobe?

Chloe

Photo credit: Peter White - Getty Images

Balmain

Photo credit: Peter White - Getty Images

Off White

Photo credit: Richard Bord - Getty Images

Loaferssss

This style of shoe was huuuuge this season. And we saw them with tons of different appliqués. We're talking: tassels, bows, buckles, and even heeled options from Victoria Beckham!

Victoria Beckham

Photo credit: Peter White - Getty Images

Blumarine

Photo credit: Pietro D'Aprano - Getty Images

Miu Miu

Photo credit: Victor Virgile - Getty Images

Biker Boots



The biker boot is one that will edge up any look. This season, we saw a red floral option from Loewe, and there are some others with zipper and lace-up details. Sure, biker style is never not en vogue, but this time, it's is taking the spotlight.

Loewe

Photo credit: WWD - Getty Images

Hermes

Photo credit: Victor Virgile - Getty Images

Miu Miu

Photo credit: Victor Virgile - Getty Images

Delicate Pumps

It's all about the pretty details, darling. Whether it's a heel that's satin, embellished, floral, with T-strap or ankle-straps, this sweet update to the classic style adds a bit of whimsy to any ensemble. I would definitely pair this aesthetic with a chic mini shift dress or even denim and a white tee.

Blumarine

Photo credit: Pietro D'Aprano - Getty Images

Dries Van Noten

Photo credit: Peter White - Getty Images

Ferragamo

Photo credit: Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

You Might Also Like