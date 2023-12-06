Shiver Me Timbers — These 19 Photos Freaked Me The Hell Out

I've been having a lot of trouble sleeping lately.

Fox

It just might have something to do with my obsession with the r/oddlyterrifying subreddit. Here are 19 photos from this month that I can't get out of my head:

1."The hands of German serial killer Fritz Honka."

2."Damn that crab is FRESH."

3."This mushroom growing in my friend's basement."

4."The surface of Comet 67P, a Jupiter-family comet originally from the Kuiper belt. Filmed by the Rosetta space probe."

5."A missing person's page from an old high school yearbook."

6."Japan has an airport located literally in the ocean. It cost $20 billion to build...but it's sinking."

7."This cruise-like airplane concept."

8."Cancer warning on rice??!!!"

9."This mystery envelope full of candy I found on my chair at work."

10."I'm a security guard watching a parking lot, and I found this while doing a round."

11."My cat puked a spider nest."

12."This liminal space setup."

13."This photo in my doctor's office."

14."My nephew found a horse mask in my brother's creepy attic."

15."A Damascus goat."

16."This robot monkey spy for observing wild monkeys."

17."This ominous dark room next to my sisters apartment door. I always feel off around it."

18."This 1930s Mickey Mouse doll."

19.And finally, "On the edge of darkness."