Shiver Me Timbers — These 19 Photos Freaked Me The Hell Out

I've been having a lot of trouble sleeping lately.

It just might have something to do with my obsession with the r/oddlyterrifying subreddit. Here are 19 photos from this month that I can't get out of my head:

1."The hands of German serial killer Fritz Honka."

—u/KobraKay87

2."Damn that crab is FRESH."

—u/MorningHerald

3."This mushroom growing in my friend's basement."

—u/MiiiBiii

4."The surface of Comet 67P, a Jupiter-family comet originally from the Kuiper belt. Filmed by the Rosetta space probe."

—u/freudian_nipps

5."A missing person's page from an old high school yearbook."

—u/Trashpit996

6."Japan has an airport located literally in the ocean. It cost $20 billion to build...but it's sinking."

—u/ilikepineapples987

7."This cruise-like airplane concept."

—u/BeginningInfluence55

8."Cancer warning on rice??!!!"

—u/sarashootsfilm

9."This mystery envelope full of candy I found on my chair at work."

—u/dragonessofages

10."I'm a security guard watching a parking lot, and I found this while doing a round."

—u/Dum_beat

11."My cat puked a spider nest."

—u/DiamondHook

12."This liminal space setup."

—u/CelebrationWild7276

13."This photo in my doctor's office."

—u/ChocoGoodness

14."My nephew found a horse mask in my brother's creepy attic."

—u/smytherfried

15."A Damascus goat."

—u/Classic_Oven12

16."This robot monkey spy for observing wild monkeys."

—u/NYC_Underground

17."This ominous dark room next to my sisters apartment door. I always feel off around it."

—u/Squishy_fishy826

18."This 1930s Mickey Mouse doll."

—u/AldoTheeApache

19.And finally, "On the edge of darkness."

—u/JustSleepNoDream

