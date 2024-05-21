By ship or shore: Blue Water Sturgeon Festival is back

Experience the giants of the Great Lakes up close and personal at the upcoming Blue Water Sturgeon Festival.

People will be able to see live sturgeon from the shore and by ship. The Friends of the St. Clair River started the festival as a way to celebrate the fish that have been dubbed the Gentle Giants of the Great Lakes. Every June, lake sturgeon migrate to the Blue Water Area to spawn.

"The story of sturgeon is 136 million years old, and we're just doing our part to tell their Great Lakes comeback," said Sheri Faust, executive director of Friends of the St. Clair River. "Nearly 10,000 sturgeon call underneath the Blue Water Bridge home, which makes it possible to see one of these gentle giants."

Admission into the festival is free. Blue Water Sturgeon Festival will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 1 at the Fort Gratiot Light Station Park, located at 2802 Omar St. in Port Huron.

Faust said that culturally, lake sturgeon were a celebrated part of the Great Lakes, but today it is uncommon to see one in the wild. She said Friends of the St. Clair River are changing that.

Blue Water Sturgeon Festival is centered on providing close encounters with lake sturgeon. The theme of the festival is "Sturgeon and Friends" and will include other Michigan wildlife, such as sea lamprey, native frogs, turtles and snakes. Festival features include live animal shows on stage by Nature Discovery and MI Avian Experience, sturgeon touch tanks, hands-on activities, vendors, a live band, sturgeon adoptions and a hand-release of baby sturgeon into the wild.

Additionally, Huron Lady Sturgeon Cruises will be available at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Riders can experience a rare lake sturgeon encounter underneath the Blue Water Bridge and interact with biologists as they catch, tag and release the sturgeon back into the water.

Advanced ticket purchase of $35 is required and can be found at www.huronlady.com.

The event is the largest fundraiser for Friends of the St. Clair River and supports the organization's year-round conservation and education programs.

More details on this year's Blue Water Sturgeon Festival can be found at www.SturgeonFestival.com.

