How to ship a car to Alaska: Cost, timing and more

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

Janiec Bros/iStockphoto

Regardless of where you live in the continental United States, driving your car to Alaska is costly and exhausting. Fuel, food, accommodations and even ferry costs to reach some destinations are expensive. The remote roads and weather conditions can even be dangerous.

Your best option is shipping your car to Alaska. In this guide, we’ll break down how to ship a car to Alaska, find the best shipping companies, estimate shipping costs and prepare your car for this long journey.

What’s the process for shipping a car to Alaska?

Preparing your car to ship to Alaska takes some thoughtful preparation to ensure a hassle-free experience. Take these steps to begin the process:

Start by gathering information and a quote from an auto shipper to get a ballpark estimate.

Then, call around and speak with multiple providers to negotiate the best price possible before booking an order with your preferred shipping company.

Depending on where you live, you’ll want to factor in whether or not you’ll need to drive a distance to a port (many parts of Alaska are only accessible or easier to reach via boat). Otherwise, you’ll need to coordinate your car’s transport to the port through the company.

Next, you’ll drop off your vehicle within a designated window, often about three days.

Then, the company will provide you with an estimated delivery window and give you a call when your car arrives at the port in Alaska for pickup. Pick up your car from the port or drop-off location.

How long does it take to ship a car to Alaska?

Shipping times vary based on weather conditions, distance, the company and whether or not you’re shipping during the busy season.

One shipping company, Alaska Car Transport, shares that shipping a car to Alaska typically takes 10 to 14 days. Shorter distances may take less than one week. However, longer distances, like shipping from New York to Alaska, take closer to two and a half weeks.

Plan for Shipping Delays

“Rough seas can be a delay to Alaska,” said Steve Yariv, the owner and operator of Dealers Choice Auto Transport. “The average travel time on the boat is within two weeks.”

If a shipping delay occurs, ask the carrier for an expected timeline and get the timeline in writing when possible. Some moving companies, such as Allied Van Lines, provide a rental car at no cost to you if the delivery is late, so always ask if this is an option.

How much does shipping a car to Alaska cost?

The cost of shipping a car to Alaska varies based on where you ship your vehicle from, its final destination, the type of transport and your car’s size and weight.

On average, you can expect to pay between $1,500 and $4,500 for shipping a car to Alaska.

Factors that impact the cost

The main factors that impact the cost of shipping a car to Alaska include the following:

Drop-off location: Shipping your car from different locations will cost you more or less. For example, Amerifreight’s online calculator provided us with a quote of $4,402 to ship a large SUV from Middle Grove, New York, to Anchorage, Alaska, but sending the same vehicle from Phoenix to Anchorage costs approximately $1,783.

Time of year: Summer is usually the most expensive time to ship a car because more families are moving or on vacation. If possible, opt for spring or fall, which have nicer weather than winter but aren’t as in demand.

Type of transportation: Open transport is an option for Alaska car shipping, but most companies either don’t offer it or don’t recommend it because of the snow and ice. Enclosed transport is usually about $200 more but is typically worthwhile for your peace of mind.

Vehicle size and condition: The larger your car, the more expensive it will be to ship since it takes up more space. If your vehicle isn’t operable, this can also increase costs since some shipping methods require the car to be operable and driven onto the ship or carrier.

Another factor is trucking costs. “Rates vary on the trucking part to the port from different locations in the United States,” said Yariv. “The trucking rates can change by 15% to 20% based on seasonality.”

Discounts

Many car shipping companies provide discounts for military members or veterans, usually between $25 to $200. However, you’ll want to verify that the company offers military discounts and their requirements before booking.

Otherwise, look for special discounts or offers. For example, Amerifreight advertises discounts for first responders, medical personnel, students and senior citizens. You can also receive an early-bird, return customer or multiple-vehicle discount.

How to prepare for shipping your car

Shipping your car to Alaska requires several steps to make the process as smooth as possible.

Gather paperwork

You’ll need to gather certain documents and information. Commonly required documents include:

A photo ID

Proof of ownership

Vehicle information

Proof of car insurance and information about yourself and the car recipient

Get car inspected

Check that your car is in working condition before dropping it off. Low fluids, cracked windshields, low tire pressure or broken systems can prevent the car from being shipped, especially if you opt for rolling on or rolling off shipping, which requires the vehicle to be driven and parked on board.

Remove any personal belongings

Remove all personal belongings, including car accessories and alarms, before dropping your vehicle off. Most cargo insurance doesn’t cover damage to personal belongings or damage caused to your vehicle by personal belongings, so any items remaining in your car are a risk you’re taking on.

Empty gas tank

Your gas tank should have a quarter tank of gas or less to meet standard shipping requirements and U.S. Coast Guard regulations for cars going overseas.

How do I find a company to ship my car to Alaska?

With so many available car shipping companies, narrowing your search and finding the best one for your needs can be overwhelming. Consider the following factors to defeat analysis paralysis and select the best car shipping company:

Service offerings: Start by checking that every company you’re considering offers the services you require. For example, not every company provides shipping to Alaska or transports cars that aren’t in running condition. Double-check that each provider offers what you need before continuing your research.

Customer service ratings: Excellent customer service ensures a hassle-free experience. Look for companies with overall positive customer service ratings online. Learning from previous customers’ reviews helps you avoid shady companies with hidden fees or less-than-transparent practices.

Quote guarantees: Most car shipping estimates are reasonably accurate, especially if the company has years of experience in the industry. However, shipping delays, gas price volatility and other market conditions can impact your final price. If you’re concerned about your budget, look for companies that offer quote guarantees so you’re not left with a higher-than-expected price.

Brokers versus carriers: Brokers coordinate your move with many car shipping companies. While they can help you secure the best deal, brokers don’t perform the physical work of transporting your car, which can leave you working with companies that are less experienced than you’re comfortable with. On the other hand, carriers perform the physical labor of transporting your car, and working with them directly gives some car owners greater peace of mind. Both brokers and carriers have pros and cons, so consider which option you prefer before booking your shipment.

Bottom line

Shipping a car to Alaska costs a significant chunk of money at $1,500 to $4,500 on average. However, it’s a worthwhile investment that saves you from unsafe driving conditions, taking time off work and other expenses during your road trip. Many car shipping companies will handle the entire journey, even coordinating transport on land to drop off your car at the port, making this a convenient choice during your big move.

Start by gathering multiple quotes from several carriers so you can shop around, negotiate and find the best option. You can also consider selling your car and purchasing a used vehicle in Alaska, as the cost of shipping can rival the price of a used car once you add the money from selling your vehicle to those savings.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com