Shiels: Lansing mayor’s son joins tourism industry, Shepler’s executive recalls his first day

I got some island time shooting the breeze with Capital City Mayor Andy Schor and hotelier Patrick Perry, the general manager of the DoubleTree Lansing Hotel recently. It was not Hawk Island, but rather, Mackinac Island, where we enjoyed the scenic, waterfront veranda of Mission Point Resort – everyone’s secret respite during the manic Mackinac Policy Conference, an annual high-profile, open-collar business and political gathering.

Schor was about to take a horse carriage or hoof it downtown to host a Lansing reception at Mary’s Bistro, where he planned to talk about investment, development and growth.

“I am asking people from other parts of the state to come and learn how great and affordable Lansing is,” he said. Schor admitted, in that regard, he loves the renovated DoubleTree by Hilton, at the corner of Michigan and N. Grand Avenues. “The Radisson was a tired, old friend, but as the DoubleTree it looks great and they have put a lot of money into what is now a very nice hotel.”

Perry added admiration for Schor’s son Ryan, who works as the night auditor at the DoubleTree. “He has been our biggest ambassador. He likes to tell us all about Lansing.”

Schor smiled and said, “Ryan tells me people ask him where to get good pizza downtown.”

“Art’s Bar is the consensus,” Perry conceded, before Schor continued.

“Ryan knows the city well, so when people ask him what to do, he gives them ideas to go check out the parks or the capitol building or to go over to The Shuffle. He loves learning about how to work with people. I randomly ran into someone from Tennessee on the River Trail who was staying at the DoubleTree and met my son at the front desk,” said Schor, who described his son a “vampire” who loves being up all night. “If you want to see him, you have to be there between 11 p.m. and dawn. After work he then eats breakfast in the hotel.”

Jason Wiley remembered his early days in a tourism job at Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry. After 20-years, the Cheboygan-native and CMU-grad, who joined us on Mission Point’s peaceful porch, is now Shepler’s director of operations. “I started as a deckhand and was so green. The first day in the spring I showed up in a T-shirt and shorts and moved luggage and carts in the cold rain for four hours. I wondered what I had gotten myself into.”

Much savvier now, Wiley said he maintains his captain’s license and, though he is in upper-management, still takes the helm when an extra boat is needed to ferry folks from St. Ignace or Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island, or to give a fellow sailor a lunch break. “Being on the water is the most enjoyable part, especially on a beautiful day like today. But it can get choppy in a matter of hours and interesting when a storm comes, especially at night.”

I asked Wiley him about the recent spate of passengers falling off cruise ships in the news. “We have never had someone jump off one of our ferries underway or at the dock. Our cast has extensive training and, with four or five of us onboard, nothing like that will happen on our watch.”

Watch for the occasional celebrity aboard Shepler’s though.

“Sportscaster Mike Tirico comes from time to time. Golf legend Tom Watson was here this week. When Bob Seger comes aboard, he sits with the crowd and you would not even know he was a rock star. He is under the radar,” said Wiley.

Mission Point Resort; the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lansing; and Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry are all very much on the tourism radar. Top tip: Mission Point Resort CEO Mark Ware told me guests can get the best deal by calling to book directly with the hotel or through its direct website as opposed to the many discount search sites.

