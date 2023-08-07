Price drop! This twist knotted tunic is 'covers the belly pooch nicely' — and it's down to just $17

When you realize you need to restock your t-shirt drawer, tops that are comfortable and work for multiple occasions should replace your worn out ones. But if you've hit the internet looking for ones that don't leave your wallet with a huge hole, Amazon is the way to go. Luckily, you don't have to scroll for long because shoppers are convinced that the Shibever Twist Knotted T-Shirt is the one you should add to cart — and it's on sale for just $17!

The Shibever Twist Knotted T-Shirt has a soft and comfortable texture that shoppers rave about. The relaxed silhouette drapes over your body and even it's long enough to cover your bum — no pulling your top down all day! But the most eye-catching feature of the shirt is the knotted detail that gives the tunic fabric more dimension, without bunching at the waist.

The knotted top is not only comfortable to wear, but it's also a breeze to get on and off, thanks to the elastic closure. And it's easy to care for — just toss it in the washer and dryer when it needs a quick clean.

This top is lightweight, making it great for summer, but it also makes the perfect pairing with leggings in the fall. (Photo: Amazon)

Over 2,500 shoppers give the top a five-star rating for its flattering fit and beyond.

"The shirt is better than I thought it would be. It's very soft and fits comfortably. Covers the belly pooch nicely," a shopper said.

And if you're looking ahead to fall, one shopper dubbed the tops "perfect for fall." They added: "I have several colors of this top! The fabric is soft and comfortable, and the knot gives it some flare. The length makes it perfect for leggings. It goes below your butt by a couple of inches. The fabric is lightweight too. You can't go wrong with this top!"

Another happy customer said: "I bought this style as a gift to wear with leggings because they are longer in the back but have a cute detail in the front. Really cute and nice quality."

A reviewer shared that the tops give "comfort and function." They also said: "I really like the soft material of the shirts. They are comfortable, fun to wear with work-out pants or dress-up with accessories and jeans for a comfortable and fun look. I liked the first shirt I bought so much I purchased several others in different colors."

