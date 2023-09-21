Sheriff: Teacher sets fire in Saks High wrestling room

Sep. 21—A potentially dangerous situation was thwarted by a fast-acting principal Thursday morning at Saks High School when a teacher set fire to the school, according to officials.

The teacher, LaGregory Thomas, 38, of Anniston, was found in the school's wrestling room shirtless and holding a firearm, said Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

Just before 7:30 this morning, Principal Seth Taylor told law enforcement he saw smoke coming from the gymnasium, and that upon investigating where the smoke was coming from, he saw a window that had been broken near the wrestling room. When Taylor opened the door to the wrestling room, he found Thomas allegedly had set a fire.

Wade said students were not located in that part of the building when the fire was set.

Though Thomas was holding a firearm, Wade said he did not threaten the principal with it in any way and he was able to retrieve the weapon from Thomas without any issue. The School Resource Officer detained Thomas and first responders were notified.

Though Thomas had not been booked into the Calhoun County Jail at this writing, Wade said the man will be charged with 2nd degree arson, and that the incident is being taken very seriously.

Wade said Thomas has been a longtime instructor at the high school and there had never been an issue prior to the event. Wade said Thomas continued to tell law enforcement that "people were after him."

Wade said the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident, and will obtain search warrants for Thomas's house and items on his person that could be relevant to an investigation. An intent or motive is not clear at this time.

Wade said he was glad that the quick actions of the principal allowed for no one to be hurt.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.