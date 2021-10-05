Shenae Grimes-Beech celebrates her 'glorious' postpartum body, 2 months after giving birth

Shenae Grimes-Beech celebrates her "glorious" postpartum body on Instagram. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shenae Grimes-Beech is showing her body some love nearly two months after giving birth to her second child.

The 90210 alum took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share that she was given the "all clear" from her doctor to start working out again following the birth of her son Kingsley on Aug. 13. But before starting her postpartum workout journey, the actress decided to take a moment to share some appreciation for all that her body has done.

Grimes-Beech shares a video of her postpartum body 2 months after giving birth. (Photo: Instagram)

"I just wanted to celebrate this body that I’m in right now, as it is, before I start exercising," the 31-year-old said in a video showing off her figure in a sports bra and shorts, "because she has done some glorious things."

As a mother of two, it wouldn't be the first time that Grimes-Beech has posted about her postpartum body. In fact, she posted a stripped-down photo of herself with her daughter Bowie, who she shares with husband Josh Beech, just one week after giving birth in 2018. At the time, the new mom had shared that she was "nervous to post" the photo, but she was determined to rock her "postpartum bod with pride."

"While I was so excited to welcome baby girl, I was really nervous about how insecure I would feel in the days that followed about my body and my belly without a baby in it anymore," she wrote. "Rest assured I’ve felt the absolute opposite of insecure about my body since giving birth to Bowie. I’ve felt more confident in myself and my body than ever before because it is strong and miraculous and badass."

Grimes-Beech went on to say, "This is the example I want to set for my little girl so there ya have it, my 1 week postpartum body and the magical little bundle of love and life that it created. Rock on mamas!"

Rest assured, the actress is bringing that same self-love into her journey as a mother of two.