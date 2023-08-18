Shelter, review: Harlan Coben's YA whodunit has heart, soul and an infectious sense of fun

As a novelist, Harlan Coben understands the value of staying in your lane. His mega-selling thrillers are an interchangeable morass of twisting, turning plots and mono-dimensional characters who communicate in an identical feelings-are-for-wimps, tough-guy voice.



But the New Jersey author has a parallel career as a TV hitmaker, and here he veers all over the map. Coben brought us fear and loathing in suburban Cheshire in Netflix’s Safe and plunged into the dark side of Barcelona with The Innocent. He jumps genres again with his agreeably ripe eight-part Amazon Prime Video series, Shelter – a skulduggery-in-the-burbs caper that lands like a mix of Scooby-Doo and Desperate Housewives.



With Coben, you can take it that the story will be more unhinged than an Elon Musk tweet and, adapting his 2011 YA novel, he excels himself. Among the raw materials chucked in the blender are a spooky house inhabited by a scary old lady, a cursed butterfly tattoo and a Holocaust survivor. All these ingredients are on the boil from the start. In less skilful hands, Shelter could have been an over-cooked mess. Coben, though, brings order to the chaos via the sympathetic protagonist of teenage sleuth Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael).

Shelter opens with Mickey watching his father die in a car crash. He is promptly whisked from LA to small-town New Jersey, where he is put in the care of his slacker Gen X aunt, Shira (Constance Zimmer). He also makes a girlfriend (Samantha Bugliaro) on his first day at school – only for her to mysteriously disappear. Back at home, he’s not getting on with his aunt, who seems reluctant to let Mickey visit his mother, a former tennis sensation with mental-health issues, in hospital.



Amidst all this excitement, Mickey somehow finds time to fall in with a pair of geeks (Abby Corrigan and Adrian Greensmith). That, in turn, sets him on a collision course with the local jocks. If that wasn’t enough – apparently it isn’t – a scary man with a villainous goatee and menacing sunglasses stalks our plucky hero. Meanwhile, Shira gets back in contact with her old flame – now chief of police and the father of the head jock.



With its crazy crones, vicious killers and sleuthing teenagers, Shelter has a core of pure pulp. However, Michael is charismatic as Mickey, Zimmer contributes an agreeable drollness as the seen-in-it-all Shira and the overheated plot makes for wholesome bingeing. Shelter is broader than a barn door, but, at full pelt, it’s also a whodunit with heart, soul and an infectious sense of fun.

