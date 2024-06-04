Can you go shelling at Pensacola Beach in the summer? Sure! Here's what to know

Shelling doesn’t really have a season – whether winter or summer, seashells still wash ashore. But if you ask anyone who enjoys shelling as a hobby, they’ll typically recommend the fall and winter months.

The summer months on Pensacola Beach also tend to be crowded. That’s another reason shelling is typically reserved for cooler months when the tourist season is dying down and there are fewer people to deal with.

Those crowds are exactly what makes shelling during the summertime a good idea: You have less competition from serious shellers, and you can pick through what inexperienced shellers overlook.

Here’s what to know about shelling on Pensacola Beach.

Find secluded sections of the beach

Shelling isn't a race, but that doesn't mean there isn't a bit of competition to be had. When shelling, it's best to look for places that aren't as crowded. You'll have less competition and it will increase the chances of your finding areas that haven't already been picked through.

Early morning is the best time to go shelling

Getting up early in the morning means you can potentially beat the more casual beach crowds. But early-morning shelling isn't just a good idea for that reason alone.

The tide is usually the lowest in early morning, which means you'll have more beach to sift through compared to when the tide is higher. During summertime, it's especially important to respect the heat. Early morning shelling means cooler temps.

Don't just focus your search along the shoreline

It's easy to find fresh seashells right where the ocean meets the sand, but these low-effort areas are ripe for just about anyone to sort through before you get a chance to do the same.

If you're having a hard time finding seashells along the direct shoreline, don't fret. You can find seashells hidden all along the sandy areas of most beaches, especially after storms roll through the area.

Where are the best places to go shelling in Pensacola?

Shells can wash up anywhere on the beach, so finding the "best" spot isn't technically possible. That said, there are some lesser-explored beaches in Pensacola whose seclusion makes them prime spots to discover untouched beds of seashells.

Places in Pensacola Beach, like Casino Beach, will be inundated with crowds, making it hard to enjoy the art of shelling. That said, those crowds deter other shellers and can be an opportunity to spot rare shells not known to more casual shellers.

Still, secluded spots will be the best and places like Pensacola Beach Park East, Navarre Beach, beaches around Fort Pickens, Perdido Key and Perdido Key State Park (see more below).

What types of seashells can be found at Pensacola Beach?

Here's a quick list of commonly found seashells at Pensacola Beach:

Florida fighting conchs

Scotch bonnets

Sun dials

Sand dollars

Florida cones

Nutmegs

Olives

Lions paws

Tulips

Murex

Junonia

Know what you can and can't collect ahead of time

Believe it or not, there are laws governing recreational sea shell collecting. Most of the laws involve whether or not the harvested sea shell contains a live organism, the type of organism, where you're collecting and what you plan to do with it afterward.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) states that live oysters and live hard clams (quahogs) can only be harvested in accordance with FWC rules.

All species of clam, oyster and mussel can only be harvested from designated approved or conditionally approved shellfish harvesting areas that are open.

A Florida recreational saltwater fishing license is required to harvest a sea shell containing a live organism, even if you pick it up along the shore.

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have no closed areas or restrictions, but state parks and national wildlife refuges limit or outright prohibit the harvest of certain species. You should check with the park you plan to visit for specific rules ahead of time.

Some species are totally banned from harvesting

It is illegal to harvest Bahama starfish, and any possession of live queen conches is prohibited at all times. It's not unlawful to possess a queen conch shell, provided that it does not contain a live queen conch and that the living queen conch was not killed mutilated or otherwise removed from its shell at the time of collection.

Know your bag limits

The FWC regulates the number of species you're allowed to collect per day. The bag limit for marine life (tropical ornamental) species is 20 organisms per person per day.

You can only have five of any one marine life species within the 20-organism marine life bag limit. For unregulated species, more than 100 pounds or two fish per person per day (whichever is greater) is considered commercial quantities and requires a saltwater products license.

