'I don't burn my hands on a hot steering wheel': This sheepskin steering wheel cover is just $12
We are just a couple of weeks away from Labor Day. That means two things: it's still sweltering out and we have a three-day weekend to plan. If your itinerary includes a road trip, excited Amazon shoppers have uncovered an instant upgrade for your car that will make driving a lot more luxurious. It's the Andalus Australian Sheepskin Steering Wheel Cover and you can get one for as low as $12.
Hot or cold, gripping the steering wheel has never been so luxurious! Choose from 15 different colors (prices vary).
The sheepskin steering wheel cover might just be one of the most underrated car accessories out there. It gives you that first-class driving experience you didn't know you needed. Soft and fluffy, not only does this cover add a little cushion to your grip, but it's made with real, breathable sheepskin for year-round comfort. It's naturally temperature-regulating, thanks to the hollow fibers (it's why people wear Ugg boots in the summer!) so your wheel won't be too hot to handle in the summer or too cold to hold in the winter.
If you've been suffering through the season with a scorching steering wheel, this cover might change how you feel about getting into a hot car. That's one reason this cover has over 6,000 five-star reviews.
"I love the feel and the fit," gushed a rave reviewer. "I love the plush feel and the fact that I don't burn my hands on a hot steering wheel."
It gets the same kind of love from winter drivers.
"My gloves don't always keep me as warm as I'd like while driving, so I decided to give this fuzzy cover a try," shared a five-star fan. "I absolutely love it. It's soft, cozy and makes driving that much more fun."
On top of hot and cold protection, it can make a steering wheel more comfortable for drivers with wrist other types of difficulties.
"I love the feel of it: soft, warm, and just fluffy enough to be cushioning for my arthritic hands," raved a happy driver. "In the summer putting my hands on a hot black steering wheel hurts, and in the winter the cold comes through my heavy gloves. This solves those problems Have had this a couple of months now and it is wearing well."
"Super soft, cute and very helpful with drivers anxiety," shared another happy driver. "I don't get sweaty hands driving anymore."
The cover has an elastic band that stretches around your wheel — installation doesn't get much easier than that! you can spot clean it with a mild detergent and water. If you're a commuter, that's definitely one of the perks, but not the most important one.
"The best part of my travel to work is this steering wheel cover," one commuter raved It's so soft i just feel like my hands are being caressed with every turn."
For another fan, it's about driving in style: "Love it! So soft, real sheep skin, This makes driving enjoyable. The soft feel under my finger tips. I find myself petting the wheel repeatedly; it's relaxing. Not to mention some how it jazzes up the feel of my 2008 SUV. I’m a diva while belting out Beyoncé!"
Whether you're running errands in the winter or a taking a summer road trip, real sheepskin means year-round comfort behind the wheel.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
