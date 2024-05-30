Sheboygan Active Transportation's Bike & Walk Week features a bike expo, movie screening and more.

SHEBOYGAN – Sheboygan Active Transportation brings back "Bike & Walk Week" to encourage community members to seek alternative transportation.

The group is partnering with Wisconsin Bike Fed, also celebrating Wisconsin Bike Week, to host the event June 1-8. Sheboygan-area residents are encouraged to utilize other types of transportation to school, work or other events.

Activities during the week will also be held at the Sheboygan Uptown Parklet, between Paradigm Coffee & Music and 8th Street Ale Haus.

Sheboygan Active Transportation aims to make Sheboygan — which holds a Bronze level Bicycle Friendly City designation from the League of America Bicyclists — a more accessible, walkable and bikeable city. It advocates locally and supports small businesses in creating safer streets, sidewalks and trails.

Show off your vintage and unique bikes at the Bike Expo

A Bike Expo will welcome vintage, antique and unique bicycle owners to display their bikes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1. No associated costs or pre-registration is required.

ReBike will give away free and refurbished bikes at the expo, too.

The Sheboygan County Museum will showcase its Garton Pedal Cars, and there will be a bicycle playground for kids.

The event is sponsored by Paradigm, Green Bicycle Co., ReBike and Sheboygan County Museum.

David Wright, of Cleveland, Wis., adjusts a brake on a bike during a work night at ReBike, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Paradigm to treat commuters to breakfast goodies

Paradigm will offer bikers and walkers coffee and treats at the Commuter Energy Station 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. June 3-7.

Guests encouraged to walk and bike to outdoor movie screening

An outdoor screening of “A League of Their Own” will be at 7:30 p.m. June 6, sponsored by Paradigm and the Mead Public Library. Attendees are encouraged to bike or walk. Vegan hot dogs, peanuts and Cracker Jacks will be available for purchase.

The screening will move inside Paradigm if weather is bad.

Sheboygan Active Transportation can help promote specials and programs

Businesses offering specials or programs to involve participants in the Bike & Walk Week can reach out to Sheboygan Active Transportation to share their promotion.

Critical Mass Rides will make trips to Art Preserve, Cocina Mi Familia and more

Sheboygan Active Transportation will host critical mass rides on the last Friday of the month, from May to October. The rides will start at the Uptown Parklet at 6 p.m. Here is the schedule and expected destinations for each trip:

May 31: Art Preserve of John Michael Kohler Arts Center

June 28: Der Sheboygan Biergarten

July 26: Cocina Mi Familia

Aug. 30: Blast Soft Serve

Sept. 27: Pigeon River Apple Orchard

Oct. 25: Halloween Ride to 3 Sheeps Brewing Company

How to contact Sheboygan Active Transportation

Contact Sheboygan Active Transportation at sheboyganactivetransportation@gmail.com. The organization is an affiliate program of Green Bicycle Co., which can be contacted at 920-287-3661.

