Shea and Loubet. Florida’s heartwarming friendship that blossomed over donuts

Imagine a world where sharing donuts isn’t just a snack – it’s the start of a friendship that sprinkles everyone with joy. It all began four years ago, when wellness influencer Brie Mazin’s son, Shea, became captivated by the sound of the garbage truck. One Friday, he ventured outside and met Loubet, the friendly neighborhood sanitation worker. Every week since, Shea has been greeting Loubet with different treats, turning a simple gesture into a cherished ritual. Rain or shine, for four years, their friendship grew stronger and created an unexpected but very special bond.

During the last holiday season, Dunkin’ joined forces with Brie to continue showing kindness and appreciation. Through the partnership with Brie for their “Gift of Giving” holiday campaign, Shea was able to gift Loubet a dozen donuts as a token of appreciation for the friendship they had cultivated over the years. Brie captured this touching moment and shared it with the world, igniting a wave of emotion and empathy that resonated far beyond the South Florida community.

The viral reel, now boasting an astonishing 52+ million views across all platforms, has melted hearts everywhere and perfectly embodies the values that Dunkin’ holds dear — community, generosity, and the power of simple gestures to make a difference in someone’s life.

From Waste to Wonderful: A Heartwarming Blend

The bond between Brie’s family and Loubet continues to run deep beyond their Friday greetings. It’s a connection forged through mutual respect, kindness, and genuine care. For Shea, Loubet has become more than just the friendly neighborhood sanitation worker; he’s a mentor, a confidant, and a source of inspiration. Their weekly encounters during waste pickup have blossomed into meaningful exchanges, with Loubet offering words of encouragement and guidance that resonate deeply with Shea.

Their bond is perhaps best exemplified by Shea’s heartfelt gesture: a request for a garbage truck-themed birthday cake, adorned with a picture of him and Loubet together. It’s a testament to the impact Loubet has had on Shea’s young life, a reminder that true connections transcend social barriers and professions.

Shea and Loubet. Florida’s heartwarming friendship that blossomed over donuts

Dunkin’ Delights: Creating Special Moments

When Dunkin’ learned that Shea and Loubet’s young son were meeting for the first time, they knew it was an opportunity to create something truly memorable. Collaborating once again with Brie, Dunkin’ surprised the kids with gift boxes filled with treats, custom donuts featuring their faces, and mini electric garbage trucks for added fun. Sprinkles, Dunkin’s mascot, even joined the celebration and spread extra joy! Loubet couldn’t help but shed tears: “I didn’t know you guys looked at me as a special person,” he said, moved by the kind gesture.

Brie Mazin and son, Shea.

Public Works Week: Spreading Sweetness

In a world often characterized by division and isolation, the story of Shea and Loubet serves as a poignant reminder of the power of community, empathy, and human connection. Through their unlikely friendship, Dunkin’ has had the opportunity to strengthen its bond with the local community by not only celebrating Loubet’s and Brie’s family relationship, but also celebrating the enduring work that our unsung heroes in the community do for us.

For Public Works Week, Dunkin’ hosted a special surprise in honor of the FCC Environmental sanitation workers that work along with Loubet every day. Brie, Shea, and the Dunkin’ team visited the waste management center at 4:30 a.m. and filled it with donuts, coffee, Dunkin’ exclusive goodies and gift cards to greet the team coming back from the night shift along with the team signing in for the day shift. To top off this sweet gesture, Shea took thank you cards that were personally handwritten by his entire elementary school class and shared them with the workers.

The smiles, gratitude, and sense of appreciation that were shared that morning exemplified the true spirit of community and what it means to spread kindness.