She’ll happily purr the time away: Meet this lovable, playful kitty at Wayside Waifs

Amaya

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years old

Ready to meet your new best friend? Amaya is in search of her new loving home. Amaya recently had babies, and they have all grown up and gotten adopted, so now it’s mama’s turn. She can be sensitive to the touch still when being handled, but she is so full of love.

She’s a fun girl who loves to play and explore. Get ready for cuddles and snuggles, because that is what Amaya is all about. She will happily purr away as time passes by. Are you looking for an affectionate kitty who is ready to acclimate into your home? Come meet Amaya.

Patches

Breed: American pit bull terrier mix

Age: 1 year old

Patches is the sweetest, gentlest soul you could ever come across. His life has been a bit of a journey so far, but it’s shaped him into being the loving and resilient pup he is today.

Patches’ owner could no longer care for him so they brought him to Wayside Waifs. While Patches understood, he was still confused and scared to be in a new place. He was enrolled in Confidence College at the Canine Behavior Center to help with his shy nature and fearfulness. Now, he is coming out of his shell. Once he feels comfortable, he will blossom into a loyal and devoted companion.

He enjoys cuddle time, but the playful side will come out. Most importantly, Patches is looking for a calm, patient home where he can continue to build his confidence and become the best version of himself. Call the adoptions team at 816-986-4426 to learn more about how you can meet Patches.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org.