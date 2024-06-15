'She just keeps moving forward': Marjorie Upton celebrates 100th birthday

PETOSKEY — A major life milestone is coming for one Petoskey resident, who is getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday on Monday.

Born June 17, 1924, Marjorie Upton grew up in a small mining town in the Upper Peninsula, Painesdale. The daughter of a teacher and an engraver, Upton moved to Detroit to study nursing at the Henry Ford Hospital. During World War II, she moved up to Petoskey as a part of the Cadet Nurse Program.

She graduated from the nursing program in 1945 but stayed in Petoskey to work at the Little Traverse Hospital.

Marjorie Upton turns 100 years old on June 17, 2024.

A few years later, in 1948, she met her husband, John “Perce” Upton. He was a radio operator in World War II.

By 1949, they built and moved into their first home together — the one in which she still currently resides. Originally, the plot of land cost them just $150, she said.

They moved into a home in Petoskey, one with a view of Lake Michigan from the sitting room.

“I still have my view,” she said.

Over 11 years, the Uptons had seven children of their own, and later took in the best friend of one of their daughters after her parents’ deaths.

A napkin holder with "Marjorie Davey" engraved into it. Marjorie Upton said her father engraved the piece for her with her maiden name on it.

In 1971, her husband died and Upton returned to work, working part time at Little Traverse Hospital again before working at Emmet County Medical Care Facility, now known as Bay Bluffs. When her husband passed and she returned to work, Upton only had three kids left in the house.

Upton never remarried, or even dated, really, her daughter Laura Webb told the News-Review.

“She didn't really date because she was so busy raising her kids at this point,” Webb said. “She just didn't really have time but as she aged, she gathered this great group of friends who were widows, divorcees, (or had) never been married, all these lady friends.”

(Left to right) Craig Webb, Marjorie Upton, Fran Upton and Jon Upton pose for a photo.

In addition to having a great group of friends, many of whom she met at the St. Francis Xavier church, she spent a lot of time traveling as well. Upton has gone river rafting and camping on the Colorado River, and has traveled to places like Sweden, Finland and her favorite, Norway.

In a long life, one’s destined to see some hardship, but even then, Webb said, Upton worked to keep up a positive attitude.

“She just keeps moving forward,” Webb said. "My dad died, she goes ‘Yes, it was hard but I just keep going forward.’ A lot of times, she just says ‘It is what it is, what will be will be.’ Her outlook on life and how she deals with problems is pretty good.”

In her free time, Upton likes to read and stay active, often walking around the yard and picking up any fallen debris, she said. There’s even a bag of peanuts sitting on the kitchen counter so she can feed the chipmunks.

“It's a true gift, I feel very fortunate, very lucky to have my mother still in my life,” Webb said. “She's got her wits about her. She's active. She's only a block from the water, so she walks down to go watch the sunset. I just think that is such a gift.”

