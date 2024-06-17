She got clean and got back her daughter. Now Waretown woman needs a break to afford a home

Mary Bostwick (right) and daughter Keegan with one of their cats in their Waretown apartment.

WARETOWN - Mary Bostwick was homeless, staying in a tent in Allaire State Park, trying to kick a heroin addiction.

“I had the clothes on my back and Ritz crackers,” she said. “Raccoons ate the crackers.”

That wasn’t all she lost. The state removed her daughter Keegan, age 5 at the time, from her custody after they’d been evicted from their home in Brick. This was in 2016. The year before, Keegan lost her father to a drug overdose.

“Unfortunately, she was the one who found him (dead) that morning,” Bostwick said.

This is the story of two survivors. It doesn’t have a happy ending — yet. Bostwick got clean and regained custody of Keegan in 2018. They live in a two-bedroom apartment, along with two cats they rescued, amidst a retail complex just off Route 9.

“Mary has worked really hard. She has a desire to become a better version of herself,” said Raquel Rodriguez, who was her court-ordered substance abuse counselor and continues to work with her on life skills and prevention. “Her desire has always been to give her daughter a better life.”

'It’s been her and Keegan against the world'

That desire has collided with a cold reality: the cost of housing. Their modest apartment cost $1,600 a month. Bostwick is between jobs. Keegan, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, anxiety and depression, needs her around. And Bostwick is battling an autoimmune condition that limits some of her capabilities.

“It’s been her and Keegan against the world,” said Rodriguez, who works for Agape Counseling Services in Lacey. “It’s a lonely place to be.”

So they’re scratching it out right now, treading water.

Mary Bostwick (right) speaks with Sheena Horahan, case manager with Just Believe Inc.

“Mary has a lot working against her, but she’s a great mom,” said Sheena Horahan, a case manager with Just Believe Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for Ocean County’s home-insecure population. “I’ve worked with a ton of clients who call me and just ask me for things. Mary advocates for herself and her daughter and that’s unusual. Some clients have some entitlement, but Mary is working on her case herself and is persevering in the best way she can.”

The most recent survey of New Jersey’s homeless population, which was published late last year, showed a 17% rise in the count from 2022. Affordability, coupled with an end to pandemic-era moratoriums on evictions, are the biggest reasons.

'A pain so deep, it hurts your soul'

Some of the headwinds Bostwick faces have roots in her past. Her turnaround started after an arrest in Berkeley, when a police detective, upon learning she has a degree from Georgian Court University, asked her, “What are you doing here?”

A relative picked her up from the station and Bostwick uttered the words that no recovery journey can begin without: I need to get help.

“When I was in the depths, thinking about how Keegan lost her father was killing me, knowing she’s going to lose her mother, too, if I don’t do something about this,” she recalled. “It was, I can’t even put words to it — a pain so deep, it hurts your soul.”

Bostwick has worked to rebuild her relationship with Keegan. They bond over music (Keegan likes to listen to Melanie Martinez, Stray Kids and Ghost) and their shared challenges. Though she’s out of the woods of addiction, the uphill climb continues. Bostwick recently launched a GoFundMe campaign, in which she offers lessons in mediation and yoga for donations. Horahan and her colleagues at Just Believe Inc., who have worked wonders in the past, are helping the mother and daughter find a path to financial stability.

On Friday, Horahan showed up to their apartment bearing two bags of groceries. A sign on the apartment wall reads, “Always chase your dreams, it’s better than running from your fears.”

Mary Bostwick is somewhere in between. Providing a stable home for Keegan is the dream.

“She’s very strong — the true definition of a survivor,” Bostwick said of her daughter. “Every single day, I have told her I love her. Those years I missed, you don’t get that time back, but I’m trying.”

Jerry Carino is community columnist for the Asbury Park Press, focusing on the Jersey Shore’s interesting people, inspiring stories and pressing issues. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Waretown mom and daughter have survived so much, need affordable home