She came to look at another shelter dog — then met Cupid. ‘It was love at first sight’

A shelter visitor was looking for another dog — then she met Cupid and immediately fell in love.

The woman adopted Cupid, ending the pup’s 198-day stay at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Northeastern North Carolina.

“The staff cried happy tears over this one,” the shelter wrote May 4 on Facebook. “We can’t thank this amazing lady enough for giving this girl the home and the chance she deserves!”

Cupid got a second chance months after she arrived at the shelter. Roughly 200 days before her emotional adoption, she was rescued from an animal neglect case, the SPCA said as it shared photos of her recovery.

Though the shelter started caring for Cupid in late October, past social media posts show she didn’t go up for adoption until Christmastime. So that could explain why Cupid and the other rescued dogs — Blitzen, Comet, Dancer, Dasher, Donner, Prancer and Vixen — bear the names of characters in “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

As of April, Cupid and several other dogs from the group still hadn’t been adopted, making them the shelter’s longest residents. They were described as “sweet” hounds with a love for toys.

In its adoption post, the shelter said Cupid first arrived “weighing 24 pounds and leaves today weighing 42 pounds. She arrived with horrible skin, a dull coat, and missing hair. Today she leaves glowing.”

Cupid started her next chapter after she participated in “Cause for Paws,” a May 4 fundraiser that featured pets in need of homes. She wasn’t adopted at the event, leaving shelter workers “bummed.”

But Cupid’s luck took a turn later that day. The woman who came to the shelter decided that the dog she originally wanted to see wasn’t a good fit. So, the SPCA had her take a look at Cupid.

“It was love at first sight for both of them,” the animal organization wrote in its Facebook post, which garnered over 300 reactions and more than a dozen congratulatory comments.

The SPCA didn’t immediately share additional details with McClatchy News on May 6. The shelter is in Elizabeth City, a roughly 165-mile drive northeast from Raleigh.

