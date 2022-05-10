Shay Mitchell says she won't stop 'trying to be sexy' during her pregnancy

Shay Mitchell, who is expecting her second child, says she won't stop showing her pregnant stomach. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Shay Mitchell can't be tamed.

The Pretty Little Liars alum took to TikTok this week to share a video of herself lip-syncing to a line said by Julia Garner’s Ozark character Ruth Langmore — “If you want to stop me, you’re going to have to f***ing kill me.”

Mitchell, however, captioned the video, “You’re pregnant! Stop showing off your belly and trying to be sexy!” The Dollface star’s TikTok then cut to a video of herself in a high-fashion Versace by Fendi look, which she had also shared on her Instagram. She captioned the second part of the video with a simple “No.”

Mitchell, who is currently expecting her second child with partner Matte Babel, received lots of praise for her video in the comments section. One follower wrote, “Pregnancy is literally so beautiful and such a powerful image — like what are they talking about.” The actress replied “True!!!!” Another commenter joked, “I just know that baby is gonna come out in designer being iconic,” while a third posted, “Who’s trying to be sexy? This just comes naturally baby.”

The You alum, who welcomed her daughter Atlas in 2019, may look glam in this video, but she previously shared that pregnancy isn’t always easy. In a March 3 Instagram post, Mitchell shared a photo of herself sitting on a store couch while rocking sweats and a face mask. She captioned the pic, “I never appreciated a couch in a store…until my third trimester.”

She also spoke about the ways in which pregnancy affected her mental health. In a February 2021 conversation on Katie Lowes’ podcast Katie’s Crib, Mitchell explained, “I'm going to be honest and say it. I want [Atlas to have] a sibling so bad, but I don't want to go through pregnancy again. I wasn't that beaming goddess that absolutely loved it. I don't want to do it again because it took a toll on me mentally."

Mitchell announced her second pregnancy in February, sharing that the news came after the death of her grandmother.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” she captioned a series of maternity photos on Instagram. “It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life. Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

