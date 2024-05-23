Shawnee Co. pools and spray parks opening soon
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Spray parks across Shawnee County will open ahead of Memorial Day.
The Shawnee County Parks & Recreation aquatic centers and pools will open on May 25. The Dornwood Spray Park and Jackson Spray Park opened on May 10 and open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Dornwood Spray Park is located at 2500 E. Highland and the Jackson Spray Park at Southeast 8th and Lake.
Alcohol is prohibited. Patrons must pay $10 to bring their coolers.
Other aquatic center and pool rates and hours include:
Location
Address
Time
Cost
Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center
Southwest Westlake Court, Topeka
Noon to 7 p.m.
Ages 2-12: $6
Midwest Health Aquatic Center
2201 SW Urish Rd., Topeka
Noon to 7 p.m.
Ages 2-12: $6
Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center
300 NE 43rd St., Topeka
Noon to 7 p.m.
Ages 2-12: $6
Garfield Pool
1600 NE Quincy St., Topeka
Noon to 5 p.m.
Regular admission: $3
Hillcrest Pool
1800 SE 21st St., Topeka
Noon to 5 p.m.
Regular admission: $3
Rossville Community Pool
714 S Main St., Rossville
Noon to 5 p.m.
Regular admission: $3
The Oakland Pool is still under construction and Parks & Rec said they would inform the public when the facility is ready to be opened.
