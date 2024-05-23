Shawnee Co. pools and spray parks opening soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Spray parks across Shawnee County will open ahead of Memorial Day.

The Shawnee County Parks & Recreation aquatic centers and pools will open on May 25. The Dornwood Spray Park and Jackson Spray Park opened on May 10 and open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Dornwood Spray Park is located at 2500 E. Highland and the Jackson Spray Park at Southeast 8th and Lake.

Alcohol is prohibited. Patrons must pay $10 to bring their coolers.

Other aquatic center and pool rates and hours include:

Location Address Time Cost Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center Southwest Westlake Court, Topeka Noon to 7 p.m. Ages 2-12: $6

Adults: $7

Under age: Free Midwest Health Aquatic Center 2201 SW Urish Rd., Topeka Noon to 7 p.m. Ages 2-12: $6

Adults: $7

Under age: Free Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center 300 NE 43rd St., Topeka Noon to 7 p.m. Ages 2-12: $6

Adults: $7

Under age: Free Garfield Pool 1600 NE Quincy St., Topeka Noon to 5 p.m. Regular admission: $3

Under age: Free Hillcrest Pool 1800 SE 21st St., Topeka Noon to 5 p.m. Regular admission: $3

Under age: Free Rossville Community Pool 714 S Main St., Rossville Noon to 5 p.m. Regular admission: $3

Under age: Free

The Oakland Pool is still under construction and Parks & Rec said they would inform the public when the facility is ready to be opened.

