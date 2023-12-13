Shawn Johnson East is done with being pregnant — but adoption isn’t off the table

Shawn Johnson East knows her body well, and knows when it’s time to call it quits. As a mom of three, the former Olympic gymnast has announced on her Instagram story that after her current and third pregnancy, she won’t be having any more pregnancies. But, that doesn’t mean she’s “taken more kids off the table,” she adds, but rather that she’s feeling what we all feel on those tough pregnancy days — super. Done.

“I have just said to Andrew that I feel like my body is done with pregnancy,” she said. “I’ve been so blessed and lucky but 3 full-term pregnancies, 3 c-sections, 3 BIG babies has taken its toll on my body specifically and I want to be as healthy and active for my kids as possible.” So, she added, “adoption is on the table.”

She was responding in a Q&A format to a follower who had asked “Do you want any more babies after this one?”

Johnson East hasn’t been shy about her pregnancy, posting a week ago about how quick the time goes when you have a December due date especially. She also posted about sharing a spa day with her daughter, a routine she says her mom did for her too. She also let viewers hang out with her as her husband freaks out about her ultrasound, which she captioned “This is the best part about being pregnant.”

Followers have loved sharing the journey with her. One commented, “I just love you guys…you are so beautiful! It makes my heart so happy to get to feel like I’m part of your family on this journey. Y’all are amazing people!!!!”

And if pregnancy is painful, Johnson East has made sure her husband gets what it’s like through the years, like when she strapped a heavy ball to him “making [him] feel what it’s like to be pregnant” in 2021. This is proof to parents everywhere that pregnancy’s toll on our bodies is no joke — even an Olympian is calling it quits.