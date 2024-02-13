Shaun Stanley
T+L TOP TRAVEL ADVISOR | EAST AND SOUTHERN AFRICA SAFARIS SPECIALIST
Contact
Stanley Safaris
Cape Town, South Africa,
shaun@stanley-safaris.com
001-619-798-8284
stanley-safaris.com
instagram.com/stanley_safaris
Stanley enjoys a challenge — specifically, planning complex trips that span several countries. For a seven-week itinerary, he arranged for a couple to cross Namibia’s desert terrain, followed by stays in South Africa and Tanzania. There was even time at the end for a visit to Madagascar.
Languages Spoken: English
Average Daily Spend: $1,000
Trip Planning Fees: None
Testimonial
"Shaun worked with us over several weeks to curate a safari experience that suited our interests and budget. Regardless of the time or day, Shaun was always available to answer questions or chat through ideas until we had an itinerary we were happy with. We cannot wait to return to Africa on another safari created by Shaun." — Annmary and Peter B.
Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.