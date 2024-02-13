T+L TOP TRAVEL ADVISOR | EAST AND SOUTHERN AFRICA SAFARIS SPECIALIST

Courtesy of Shaun Stanley







Contact

Stanley Safaris

Cape Town, South Africa,

shaun@stanley-safaris.com

001-619-798-8284





stanley-safaris.com

instagram.com/stanley_safaris







Stanley enjoys a challenge — specifically, planning complex trips that span several countries. For a seven-week itinerary, he arranged for a couple to cross Namibia’s desert terrain, followed by stays in South Africa and Tanzania. There was even time at the end for a visit to Madagascar.



Languages Spoken: English

Average Daily Spend: $1,000

Trip Planning Fees: None

Testimonial

"Shaun worked with us over several weeks to curate a safari experience that suited our interests and budget. Regardless of the time or day, Shaun was always available to answer questions or chat through ideas until we had an itinerary we were happy with. We cannot wait to return to Africa on another safari created by Shaun." — Annmary and Peter B.

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.