SHARPSVILLE at 150: A look back at Sharpsville's 125 anniversary

Jun. 14—SHARPSVILLE — With the borough celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, there are more than a few Sharpsville residents who remember the 125th anniversary.

While he was only 15 or 16 when the borough's centennial was celebrated in 1974, Sharpsville Borough Manager Ken Robertson had a young family of his own by the time the 125th anniversary came around in 1999.

At the time, the 125th anniversary was organized around the annual Sharpsville Community Carnival, Robertson said.

The carnival was held along Walnut Street from Shenango to High streets, and served as a fundraising opportunity for local charities, boosters and other organizations.

The Sharpsville Community Carnival was discontinued for about a decade until it was briefly resurrected by the former Thelma's Sports Nook in 2018 and 2019.

"We all enjoyed it, because there were families coming down, enjoying the rides, getting something to eat and more importantly, meeting with people they hadn't seen in years," Robertson said.

The 125th celebrations included a dance floor in the parking lot of the Sharpsville VFW Post 6404, with a tent where people could dance, eat or watch their children on the rides.

For the Robertsons, Ken — then borough mayor — manned a booth selling shirts, while his wife staffed the cheerleading booth.

Her fundraiser was a pie-throwing event, where people could throw pies at the mayor.

"I got hit many times — mostly by kids who went beyond the starting line," Robertson said.

Like the upcoming 150th festivities, the 125th anniversary featured a parade, showcasing many of the area's organizations and businesses. Trucks and trailers were provided by PI and I of Brookfield, Ohio.

Muscarella's Cafe Italia, which first opened in October 1992, sponsored a float in the parade, brothers and current co-owners Tim and Tom Patton said.

"Our float had a bar, some umbrellas and a few other things. It was a lot of fun," Tom said.

Aside from the Patton family — including Muscarella's founders Thomas Wade Patton and Anna Mary Patton, Tim and Tom's parents — many other local families came out to enjoy the parade and other festivities.

"I remember there were a people were lined up along the street for it. It was a great time, so we're looking forward to the next anniversary," Tim said.

