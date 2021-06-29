Sharon Stone, 63, wears just a T-shirt in latest Instagram post: ‘So iconic'

Sharon Stone has paid homage to herself in the best way.

On Monday, the 63-year-old actress shared a snapshot of herself to Instagram in which she's casually posing like the illustration of the woman on her T-shirt, complete with makeshift cigarette. What made the photo even more epic was that the illustration, by Glen Hanson, depicts Stone in the iconic Basic Instinct scene in which her character, Catherine Tramell, coquettishly uncrosses her legs during a police interrogation.

"Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt @groovyshelly," she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments to praise the self-referential moment.

"You’re so iconic," Demi Lovato declared, while Debra Messing admitted, "I want your thighs. And 100 other things." Vera Wang said, "Yup," while a fan wrote, "Amazing shirt … amazing woman," and another added, "Love it ...Your [sic] Stunning..."

This photo comes weeks after Stone appeared on the Australian show A Current Affair to discuss not being able to prevent the release of the XXX director’s-cut version of Basic Instinct.

"There are new [Screen Actors Guild] rules about that that have been made and created, but they were made after I, as a young lady, made this film, and so they don’t apply to me,” she noted.

In the years following the now-famous scene, Stone has been adamant that filmmakers misled her by telling her that she should remove her underwear, as her crotch area would not be visible in the film. In a recent memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, she said she was caught by surprise when she saw her vulva flash across the screen.

"Now, here is the issue. It didn't matter anymore. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make," she wrote. "I went to the projection booth, slapped Paul [Verhoeven, the director] across the face, left, went to my car, and called my lawyer...I did have choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it."

Stone added that despite her initial outrage, she has no regrets about the scene, noting, "Regrets are like farts: You can’t get them back. Once they’re out, they’re stinky and gone.”

