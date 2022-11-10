Black Friday came early! This is your chance to score this versatile Shark vac for only $64
Show of hands: Who here has ever been disappointed by a hand vac purchase? Lame suction, inability to hold a charge, bulky design — there are so many ways clean machines can go wrong. And those that go right? Well, they tend to cost a fortune (Miele and Dyson, we’re lookin’ at you). That’s why we’re thrilled to report that Shark's stellar Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum is on sale at Walmart for only $64 (down from $99) ahead of Black Friday. Just remember, these low prices are fleeting, so catch this sale while you can!
Shark Wandvac Power Pet Cordless Hand Vacuum
Cordless, powerful and sleek, this hand vac is a keeper. Reviewers rave about its prowess. “I am both impressed and in love with my new Shark WandVac. I have owned a few other brands of handheld vacs, but none of them even come close to being as good as this one. The power and suction are amazing," wrote one.
Great suction, ultimate convenience
The Shark Wandvac has mighty suction that makes short work of small mishaps. Cleverly engineered, this 1.5-pound vac is great for “detailing” a room — catching all those spots that a broom and dustpan miss.
The Shark Wandvac comes with a duster crevice tool for couches and car seats and a pet tool for sucking up pet hair without scuffing up hardwood floors. Shark reviewers love it:
"I've had the WandVac for almost two months now and wonder why I waited so long to purchase it," one said. "It is so compact, takes up very little space in my utility closet where I keep it plugged in and charged and does a wonderful job of cleaning up small and/or hard-to-reach areas when I don't feel like using my big Shark vacuum. Well worth the modest price."
A breeze to use
Effortless and intuitive, the Shark WandVac is so convenient and lightweight, you’ll wonder how you ever cleaned up without it. Take it from this reviewer: "I bought this because our old handheld vacuum was on its last legs, and our dog has taken up full-time professional shedding. What a huge improvement! It's so light and easy to use, and does a great job. We have no problem using it every day."
Weighing in at just under one and a half pounds, it will be your best friend when dealing with crumbs on the table, pet hair in corners, and schmutz between the upholstery cushions.
You know those dust bunnies you always spot when you’re doing your Zoom exercise class? Gone in a flash — Shark WandVac to the rescue. Treat yourself to this little guy. Just seeing it at attention in its charging station will give you a feeling that things — at least the little things — are under control.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
