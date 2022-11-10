We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Black Friday came early! This is your chance to score this versatile Shark vac for only $64

Yahoo Life Staff
·3 min read

Show of hands: Who here has ever been disappointed by a hand vac purchase? Lame suction, inability to hold a charge, bulky design — there are so many ways clean machines can go wrong. And those that go right? Well, they tend to cost a fortune (Miele and Dyson, we’re lookin’ at you). That’s why we’re thrilled to report that Shark's stellar Wandvac Cordless Handheld Vacuum is on sale at Walmart for only $64 (down from $99) ahead of Black Friday. Just remember, these low prices are fleeting, so catch this sale while you can!

Walmart

Shark Wandvac Power Pet Cordless Hand Vacuum

$64$99Save $35
This machine totally sucks! Cracks, crevices and stubborn surfaces have got nothing on this lightweight handheld vacuum.
$64 at Walmart

Cordless, powerful and sleek, this hand vac is a keeper. Reviewers rave about its prowess. “I am both impressed and in love with my new Shark WandVac. I have owned a few other brands of handheld vacs, but none of them even come close to being as good as this one. The power and suction are amazing," wrote one.

This handheld vac will help keep your car and home spick and span. (Photo: Walmart)
This handheld vac will help keep your car and home spick and span. (Photo: Walmart)

Great suction, ultimate convenience

The Shark Wandvac has mighty suction that makes short work of small mishaps. Cleverly engineered, this 1.5-pound vac is great for “detailing” a room — catching all those spots that a broom and dustpan miss.

The Shark Wandvac comes with a duster crevice tool for couches and car seats and a pet tool for sucking up pet hair without scuffing up hardwood floors. Shark reviewers love it:

"I've had the WandVac for almost two months now and wonder why I waited so long to purchase it," one said. "It is so compact, takes up very little space in my utility closet where I keep it plugged in and charged and does a wonderful job of cleaning up small and/or hard-to-reach areas when I don't feel like using my big Shark vacuum. Well worth the modest price."

Woman using Shark vac
Discrete, but always at the ready. (Photo: Walmart)

A breeze to use

Effortless and intuitive, the Shark WandVac is so convenient and lightweight, you’ll wonder how you ever cleaned up without it. Take it from this reviewer: "I bought this because our old handheld vacuum was on its last legs, and our dog has taken up full-time professional shedding. What a huge improvement! It's so light and easy to use, and does a great job. We have no problem using it every day."

Weighing in at just under one and a half pounds, it will be your best friend when dealing with crumbs on the table, pet hair in corners, and schmutz between the upholstery cushions.

You know those dust bunnies you always spot when you’re doing your Zoom exercise class? Gone in a flash — Shark WandVac to the rescue. Treat yourself to this little guy. Just seeing it at attention in its charging station will give you a feeling that things — at least the little things — are under control.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • LG True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case

    $80$180Save $100
    Walmart

  • Walmart Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen)

    $90$124Save $34
    Walmart

  • Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

    $199$285Save $86
    Walmart

  • Skullcandy Indy

    $66$99Save $33
    Walmart

Under $25

  • Beautiful 12" Fry Pan

    $12$27Save $15
    Walmart

  • Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream

    $19$27Save $8
    Walmart

  • The Pioneer Woman 10-Piece Melamine Mixing Bowl Set

    $25$30Save $5
    Walmart

  • Pura D'Or Hair Thinning Therapy Shampoo

    $12$14Save $2
    Walmart

TVs and Home Theater

  • LG 55" Class 4K Smart TV

    $527$1,000Save $473
    Walmart

  • TCL 55" Class 4K UHD

    $428$700Save $272
    Walmart

  • Vizio 58" 4K UHD LED Smart TV

    $398$528Save $130
    Walmart

  • Vizio 40" FHD LED Smart TV

    $198$227Save $29
    Walmart

Vacuums

  • Shark Vertex Speed Upright Vacuum

    $198$459Save $261
    Walmart

  • iHome AutoVac Juno Robot Vacuum

    $85$199Save $114
    Walmart

  • Shark Genius Steam Pocket Hard Floor Mop System

    $59$130Save $71
    Walmart

  • Shark Cord-Free Handheld Multi Surface Vacuum

    $64$99Save $35
    Walmart

Bedding

  • The Pioneer Woman White Eyelet Set, 4-Piece

    $39$69Save $30
    Walmart

  • Dawn Basics Bed Pillows, 2-Pack

    $16$46Save $30
    Walmart

  • Mainstays 7-Piece Teal Roses Comforter Set

    $54$80Save $26
    Walmart

  • AllerEase Ultimate Pillow, 2-Pack

    $20$32Save $12
    Walmart

Kitchen

  • Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven

    $140$199Save $59
    Walmart

  • Artisan 5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Crock Pot

    $55$80Save $25
    Walmart

  • Beautiful 14-Cup Touchscreen Coffee Maker

    $48$59Save $11
    Walmart

  • Tasty Ceramic Titanium-Reinforced Cookware Set, Red, 16 Piece

    $49$79Save $30
    Walmart

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore

  • Beautiful 11" Square Griddle Pan

    $12$30Save $18
    Walmart

  • Beautiful One-Touch Electric Kettle

    $40$50Save $10
    Walmart

  • Beautiful 2-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven

    $40$45Save $5
    Walmart

  • Beautiful Set of 3 Bowls

    $20$25Save $5
    Walmart

Style

  • Travelers Club Hardside Luggage

    $44$120Save $76
    Walmart

  • Champion Powerblend Boyfriend Crewneck Sweatshirt

    $27$45Save $18
    Walmart

  • Free Assembly Wool Blend Shirt Jacket

    $32$42Save $10
    Walmart

  • Avia Women's High Rise Flex Tech 7/8 Leggings

    $17$20Save $3
    Walmart

Beauty

  • Revision Skincare Intellishade SPF 45

    $15$75Save $60
    Walmart

  • Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Repair Creme

    $33$72Save $39
    Walmart

  • Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

    $35$45Save $10
    Walmart

  • Fairywill Electric Toothbrush

    $14$31Save $17
    Walmart

Latest Stories