This Shark stick vacuum sucks up dirt like a champ — and it's $180 off at Amazon, today only

A stick vacuum can quickly suck up dirt on your floors without you having to whip out a broom, dance around a cord or bend over. And, if you don't have one in your life, you really need to change that. Enter the Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum. Just for today, this top-rated stick vacuum is an impressive $180 off at Amazon.

Amazon Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum $300 $480 Save $180 $300 at Amazon This powerful stick vacuum runs for 120 minutes on one charge — and it converts into a hand vacuum.

The Shark Vertex has so many features that make it a great vacuum to have around your place. For starters, it has intense, accelerated suction to get up way more pet hair and debris than you would expect from a stick vacuum. Duo Clean PowerFins tackle carpets and floors with ease.

The machine is hinged toward the center of the stick so you can angle it to comfortably access virtually any spot in the home. Plus, that hinge makes for extra-compact storage. "It folds down and stores more easily than any other I've owned," said a five-star fan. "It is lightweight, and the swivel head with light is highly maneuverable in and around furniture legs, and even under furniture. It picks up anything in its path and moves easily between hardwood, tile and carpet."

This baby has an impressive 120 minutes of runtime. (Photo: Amazon)

This vac also has a self-cleaning roller, so you don't have to stress about stopping your cleaning and unclogging the brush roll. It can even converted into a handheld vacuum for cleaning stairs or the car's interior. A HEPA filter and anti-allergen complete seal sucks in pet hair and pet dander and keeps it contained.

Enjoy an extra large dust collector with a hands-free dirt ejector for easy disposal. Overall, this stick vacuum can go for up to 120 minutes before needing a recharge.

Some reviewers are so into this vacuum, they say they've been cleaning more than in the past. "I find myself doing a lot more frequent quick cleans of area rugs and hardwood floors since I purchased this vacuum," wrote a happy customer. "It's so easy to use and convenient so it doesn't feel like I have to set aside time to clean the floors. I just grab it and do five minutes here and there. It's pretty strange to get excited about a vacuum but I seriously love this thing!"

Again, this sale is just for today. Don't miss your chance to get a powerful stick vacuum at a serious discount.

