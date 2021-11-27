We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nobody could blame you for not having housecleaning uppermost on your mind right now. It's the time for partying, giving thanks and creating memories with your loved ones. But, at the risk of harshing your holiday buzz, we're obligated to tell you that there's never been a better time than Black Friday 2021 to get ahold of a Shark vac. Seems everywhere you look, retailers are offering scary-good deals on what is, let's face it, the most coveted brand of household picker-uppers.

If you pass these deals by...well, as Bogie famously said to Bergman in Casablanca: "you'll regret it. Maybe not today. Maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life." Okay; maybe just the rest of the year...but do you really want to take that chance?

We've rounded up a handful of the usual suspects offering unusually great markdowns on your next vacuum. Here's looking at them....

There are lots of reasons why Shark's Navigator line is uber-popular, but one of the most compelling is that, well, many people don't have the budget, space, or interest in owning both an upright and a handheld vac. Problem solved with this baby — just detach the pod and you're ready to tackle detritus, dust, and dander on the stairs, furniture, and all your home's tight spaces. Of course, thanks to its swivel steering, even as an upright it'll take you where you want to go effortlessly. Add to that a self-cleaning brushroll (no more tangled hair!), and you're looking at the total package. This deal's available on the very fetching red peony model...but with this gobsmacking $100 markdown, you'll be very much in the black.

You didn't think we were going to leave the robots out of this party, did you? And yes, you read right — this model self-empties into its bagless base, which means up to 45 days of use (that's a month and a half!) before you need to concern yourself with dumping out the schmutz from your floors. What could make this easier? Well, you can schedule your cleanings — the entire house or particular problem areas — with the Shark Clean app, or vocally via good ol' Alexa or Google Assistant. Also liberating: the 200 bucks you'll have on hand thanks to this stupendous discount.

We'll confess a particular affection for this Shark product (it's the S1000WM, if you're wondering). For one thing, it's a powered wet mop! Let's face it, much of what sullies our floors, especially if we're owners of pets or children, just can't be vanquished with a simple sucking. Well, here's your salvation: Just fill up the reservoir, wait thirty minutes and...steam! Pump it out as you go (how energy- and water-saving!), and that superheated vapor will make quick work of even the nastiest mess. The other thing we love about this? It's just $39!

We're big fans of stick vacs, but they're often either too expensive or lacking the oomph our floor cleaning demands. This Rocket, though, delivers on all points. We love that it weighs just 8.2 pounds. If that sounds less than brawny, keep in mind that this is a corded model, which means full power at all times and no worries about charging or running out of juice before you've sucked up that last dust bunny. It, of course, converts to a handheld and comes with tools for upholstery and crevices as well as an anti-allergen dust brush. All this and 50 percent off. Available in a gorgeous dark orange — how autumnal!

