A ‘Shark Tank’ Star’s Sky-High N.Y.C. Penthouse Seeks $38 Million

About a year ago, Robert Herjavec made heads spin when he forked over $26 million for an estate in Hidden Hills, the same gated Los Angeles suburb known for serving as home base to most of the Kardashian family members and various other celebrities. That sale price represented the most ever paid for a home in the exclusive community.

So perhaps it’s not entirely surprising that Herjavec, a veteran Shark Tank judge and the founder and CEO of an eponymous IT security company, has now opted to sell one of his several other extravagant homes—this one a sky-high penthouse in the Big Apple.

More from Robb Report

The penthouse is on one of the highest floors at the super-tall One57, one of N.Y.C.’s most well-known skyscrapers.

Listed at $38.5 million, and soaring high above nearly every other apartment in the city, Herjavec’s New York home spans an entire upper floor of One57, a much-publicized, 75-story skyscraper set on Manhattan’s so-called “Billionaires’ Row.” Herjavec acquired the penthouse nearly three years ago, paying about $32 million.

Accessed via a private elevator landing, the mansion-sized condo’s visual drama starts at the entryway, where a 26-foot-wide foyer boasts two separate entrances to the home’s so-called “grand salon,” a great room with dizzying views framed by floor-to-ceiling walls of glass. This space boasts 58 feet of linear frontage overlooking Central Park, plus nearly the entire New York skyline and beyond.

Naturally, all finishes and furnishings are bespoke and top-of-the-line, with Venetian plaster ceilings overlooking glossy Brazilian herringbone wood floors. The kitchen’s custom lacquered millwork will certainly impress, as will the premium Miele and Sub-Zero appliances; a built-in banquette and a separate, more formal dining area both have dramatic views overlooking the city.

The primary suite itself is larger than many Manhattan apartments.

The 6,240-square-foot residence also includes four ensuite bedrooms, among them a 1,350-square-foot primary suite ensconced in its own wing, and complete with an elegant sitting area, a sumptuous dressing room and a hand-carved marble bathtub. All of the home’s bathrooms are done up in travertine or exotic slabs of marble, and every room on the premises features custom motorized shades for tranquility at the touch of one’s fingertips.

Other amenities include a state-of-the-art home automation system, while building amenities are not limited to valet parking, a health club with a gym, private pool and spa, various dining and screening rooms, a library and billiards room, 24/7 concierge and even a pet spa. All of those ritzy features—and many more—are covered by a monthly HOA bill that tops $11,800.

In addition to his relatively new Hidden Hills estate, Herjavec also owns several other multimillion-dollar homes. Among them are a bayfront getaway in California’s Newport Beach, a $15 million mansion in Sydney, Australia, and a waterfront residence in the Canadian township of Muskoka Lakes.

Jorge Lopez of Compass holds the listing. Images by Evan Joseph Photography.

Click here for more photos of Robert Herjavec’s Manhattan penthouse.

Robert Herjavec House Manhattan New York

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.