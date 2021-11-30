We're floored: This wildly popular Shark steam mop is on sale for $90 for one last day

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It ain't called the "Genius" for nothing. And if you're smart, too, you'll snap this up before the $90 sale ends. (Photo: HSN)

There are few things as satisfying as freshly cleaned floors. And there are few things as frustrating as putting in all the back-breaking work of pushing and pulling a mop around the house and still finding crumbs, pet hair and dust bunnies everywhere.

Time for an upgrade from your messy bucket and mop? Then this HSN deal is your salvation. Starting right now, the mean and mighty Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop is just $90 for one more day only! Plus, if you’re new to HSN, you’ll get an extra $20 off with the code HSN2021.

Steam mops use super-heated water to kill bacteria and dust mites — no detergent necessary. Say goodbye to that sloppy, gloppy bucket-and-mop combo; from here on in, you'll need only one tool for fresh, clean floors. And since steam alone annihilates all the crud taking up residence in the nooks, crannies and corners of your home, the Shark mop is safe if you have children or pets.

Wood we lie to you? The Shark makes any kind of surface squeaky clean! (Photo: HSN)

How's it work? Just aim the Shark at the surface in question, spray the steam to loosen up tough grime, and swipe! Voila! Clean floors. The Shark Genius Steam Pocket Mop has three settings to ensure you dispense the appropriate amount of steam for the mess at hand, and comes with two washable microfiber pads that grip dirt and grime easily. When you're finished cleaning, just pop the pad right into the laundry bin and snap on the other. Got tough-to-reach corners? This package also include a triangular head and pad for those.

All in all, your deep-cleaning routine is about to get a lot easier — and when cleaning's easier, you do it a lot more often. Translation: Get yourself a Shark and watch clean, shiny floors become the norm, not the exception. That's one household sight that'll never get old. And speaking of household aesthetics: As you can see in HSN's demonstration video, the Shark Steam Pocket Mop comes in four fetching colors; White, Teal, Bordeaux and Blue.

Even shelling out for this bad boy is easy: In true HSN fashion, you can skip shelling out an entire C-note all at once by opting for four "Flex Pays" of 25 bucks each....with no interest!

Don't get steamed up over stubborn household grime. Water you waiting for? (Photo: HSN)

Take it from reviewers who can’t get enough of this thing. “I ordered this after it was recommended to me twice," writes a five-star reviewer. "I fell in love right away! It’s easy to use, heats up and starts steaming within seconds, and the cord is super long so I can reach all areas in the kitchen. You will not regret ordering this!”

One shopper raves about how well the mop performs even on uneven surfaces: “My linoleum has grooves in it, and and dirt likes grooves. I was skeptical about another steam machine. Well, this machine is awesome. My floors [have] never looked cleaner. A lot of steam comes out of this machine, but I like the fact that...your floors are not drenched and they dry really fast. I finally feel that my floors are really clean and I don't have to use [cleaning] products. I also like that I don't have to touch the mop head.”

Says another fan: “OK...it's official! I am obsessed with mopping now! Best thing I’ve bought in a while!”

