Quick! Shark's 'amazing' self-emptying robot vac is $300 off at Amazon, today only
If you’re still pushing a vacuum cleaner around the house, it might be time to finally delegate your floors to a robot. A robotic vacuum is something to get charged up about, especially one that’s so smart it can map your entire house, empty its own dustbin, and self-clean its brush roll.
The Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL does all that and then some. We’d call it less of a household appliance and more of a housekeeper, actually. Just for today, you can score this amazing vac and its services for a major discount — 50% off at Amazon.
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL
On sale for $300, this Shark vac cleans the way you want it to clean, whenever you want it to clean. Program it to tackle your entire home in one fell swoop every Saturday morning, or order it to clean just the living room tonight and the bedrooms tomorrow. You set its schedule using either the SharkClean app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Home, then sit back and let the smart disc do its thing.
The device really knows its way around. It meticulously cleans each room, one row at a time, directing itself through doorways, under furniture, and over any type of flooring. Debris, pet hair, crumbs — nothing can survive the Shark’s serious suction.
"This is a game changer," said a happy customer. "It just 'works'. I know. Amazing. A consumer product that does what its manufacturer claims it will do but, it seriously does!"
This Shark is even sophisticated enough to dig crud out of the corners of your kitchen floor thanks to the dual edge and corner brushes. Its self-cleaning brush roll is designed to even repel tangled-up hair. The Shark vac promises to unearth plenty of dirt and dust from deep inside your carpet’s fibers. Plus, it traps allergens inside a high-efficiency filter.
This vacuum is also fairly self-sufficient. It has a bagless base that collects up to 45 days' worth of debris and dirt, so you don't have to worry about cleaning it out after each clean.
"He empties and recharges with no issues, and heads back out when done," shared a five-star fan. "When I bring out the big vacuum on weekends, it takes half the number of passes to get everything still in the carpet compared to my previous vacuums. Highly recommend as the main house cleaner and as a pet mom."
The fact that you can control it with your voice or via a smartphone app from anywhere, near or far, is just icing on the cake. If you have to pause cleaning midway and resume, say, tomorrow, this Shark even remembers where it left off. Now, that’s smart!
Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Vacuums
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$24$40Save $16
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$700
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$121$400Save $279
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C$159$299Save $140
Hoover Windtunnel Air Bagless Upright Vacuum$136$200Save $64
Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System$42$50Save $8
Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner$35$55Save $20
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum$280$319Save $39
Kitchen
All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container$17$30Save $13
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer$90$130Save $40
Airtight Food Storage Containers$24$52Save $28
The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook$9$17Save $8
Ninja Mega Kitchen System$200
Instant Pot Electric Dutch Oven$190$250Save $60
Bedding and home
Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, full size$250$449Save $199
Danjor Linens Queen Size Sheets Set$22$50Save $28
Memory Foam Pillow$34$63Save $29
Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf$17$26Save $9
Portable Steamer for Clothes$27$39Save $12
Queen Size Sheet Set$30$40Save $10
TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector$13$20Save $7
Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope$12$15Save $3
Lawn and garden
Women's Gardening Gloves, 6 pairs$14$20Save $6
12 Amp Turbine Electric Leaf Blower$58$80Save $22
Multifunctional Fire Pit Table$140
Adjustable Metal Leaf Rake$21$35Save $14
Leaf Scoops$28$44Save $16