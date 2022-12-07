This top-rated Shark robot vacuum is nearly 50% off at Amazon — but only 'til midnight

In a perfect world, having a robot vacuum would mean kicking back and relaxing while your handy device does everything for you. In reality, many require you to empty them out on a regular basis. Well, Amazon has a mega-sale happening right now on a robot vacuum that's truly hands off. It's called the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum and, just for today, it's nearly 50% off.

Amazon Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base $350 $650 Save $300 This robovac is bagless and has a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days worth of dirt and floor gunk. It also has a HEPA filter to capture and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens, so it's not just kicking dirt around. $350 at Amazon

And there's so much more to love about this vacuum. This Shark works in rows to make sure every little inch is covered. It features a self-cleaning brush roll, too, so you don't have to stress about hair getting wrapped around it and shutting the whole thing down.

To use this powerful vac, simply map out the areas you want cleaned in your home using the SharkClean app and let it go to work. You can also clean on demand using the app — or Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant if you don't feel like pulling out your phone.

Another great feature? It has a dustbin that can hold up to 60 days worth of gunk, so you don't have to stress about emptying it often.

Get cleaner floors, at a serious discount. (Photo: Amazon)

Sound like a dream to have one of these robot vacuums in your home? It is, according to plenty of happy customers.

"This little guy is so great," said a five-star fan. "It was easy to set up, and made a map of our main floor that was surprisingly good after just one run. The battery life is pretty decent and the suction level must be good cause he hasn't missed anything yet! He looks like a lil trilobite swimming about your home. He makes a soft whirring sound as he goes about, but I find it a pleasant sound, and it's nice to know if he's coming up behind you."

It even slides under your sofa! (Photo: Amazon)

A fellow happy home cleaner called this vacuum "the best purchase of the year." They added, "Having the extended dust bin has been great."

Again, this jaw-dropping sale is only for today. Don't miss your chance to save big!

