Hurry! This stellar Shark robovac is just $200 right now — that's $100 off!

If keeping the floors clean day in and day out is a never-ending battle in your home, it might be time to outsource the job to none other than a robot.

And if you've been waiting for a great deal on a great model, it's right here. HSN has the wildly popular Shark Ion Robot Vacuum on sale for $200, a sweet $100 off. We repeat, $100 off! We’ll be surprised if this deal lasts — it’s that good.

Don’t want to pay all in one go? Opt for threeFlex Play installments of just $66.66 instead. Plus, if you’re a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $20 off your purchase of $40 or more with code HSN2022.

After the past couple years of too much time at home, you could probably add dust-bunny wrangling as a special skill on your resume. We say it's time to leave that daily struggle to the brilliant Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, which maps your home and thoroughly cleans each room according to a schedule you set via app.

You know you want it: Score $100 off this incredible Shark sucker. (Photo: HSN)

Hair, crumbs, fur, dander, whatever you’ve got — it’s a goner in the face of this high-octane suction. The self-cleaning brush pulls in hair without getting wrapped up and tangled. It’s a dream come true for anyone who is less than excited about vacuuming. (Which, we're pretty sure, is just about everyone.)

Meanwhile, the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum is also designed to tackle all sorts of household surfaces, unlike other devices that just suck up dirt and grime and 'get stuck' against a wall or under furniture. It's like a dirt-sucking all-terrain vehicle for your floors!

The Shark Ion robovac slides under furniture like nobody's business. (Photo: Shark)

With up to 90 minutes of battery life per charge, it can sweep up your hardwood floors and then switch to carpets and tiles at a moment’s notice. And it can also be controlled and scheduled via Alexa or Google Assistant.

This sucker comes with two extra side brushes and a spare filter, not to mention a new and improved larger dustbin than the previous model.

And at $100 off, the price has never been better.

