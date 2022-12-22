This cordless Shark tool vacuums and mops your floors — and it's $110 off at Amazon 'til midnight

It's an unfortunate fact of having hard floors: You can vacuum them all you want, but if you don't follow that up with a good mopping, they're not going to look truly clean. Well, Shark is here with a handy cordless tool called the HydroVac that can vacuum and mop your floors — and it's $110 off at Amazon, just for today. Even better? If you buy it right now, it'll arrive before Christmas.

Amazon Shark HydroVac $250 $360 Save $110 This wonder tool vacuums, mops and even cleans itself, making clean-up beyond easy for you. $250 at Amazon

This multi-surface cleaning tool does so much, it's kind of mind-blowing. For starters, it's a wet and dry vacuum, so it sucks up dirt, spills, muck and more to leave your floors spotless, no matter what's lurking on them. It also easily handles both hard floors and area rugs, so you can cruise around your home feeling good that everything is getting clean in the process.

Of course, it mops as well. Simply add the special multi-surface concentrate (which has odor-neutralizing tech, by the way) and get to cleaning. It'll take out pet scents, garbage smells and more while cleaning your floors. The dirty water tank even has a cool filtration capability that separates solids from liquids, making it easy to empty the tank when clean-up time is done.

Oh! Did we mention this tool is cordless? No need to dance around a cord or stop to move the plug as you clean — just click it on and go. Once clean-up time is done, this device actually cleans itself. Could it be any cooler?

Cleaner floors are in your future. (Photo: Amazon)

The Shark HydroVac is a new appliance — it just came out this fall — but there are already plenty of fans who rave about everything from its cleaning power to pure convenience.

"Floors look good," shared one five-star fan. "We have two dogs and they shed, so floor maintenance is on a daily basis. We still have to sweep up the dog hair, but I love the way the floors look when I use this HydroVac and I feel like they are super clean and streak free." A fellow happy customer shared that, "my floors and carpets have never been cleaner."

One satisfied shopper said they've gotten "fantastic" results on hardwood and tile. "This seems to be incredibly efficient at picking up wet spills and the solution it dispenses, and doesn't require a million passes like with other devices I've tried, which seem to disperse more than they pick up," they shared.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Again, this sale is just for today. What are you waiting for?

Amazon Shark HydroVac $250 $360 Save $110 Who's ready to have spotless floors this holiday season? $250 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered. Find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. And on AOL, you'll find gift ideas for the whole family — from your adult children to grandkids.