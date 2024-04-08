Shark alert: This $99 vacuum deal is the best online — plus other surprises we found today
Wake up and smell the savings! Each day brings surprising discounts and unexpected finds online — if you know where to look. This is your cheat sheet: We rise before dawn every morning to bring you 10 don't-miss deals before they disappear. Today, we spotted Apple AirPods at Black Friday prices — just $89! — and a spinner luggage set for nearly 70% off! We also found a rare deal on a Givenchy lippie ($33 with Sephora Rouge membership). Spring cleaning must-gets include a versatile Shark vac for just $99 (the lowest price on the web, according to our trackers) and this bestselling electric scrubber for $35 (on par with the lowest price ever). Pay it forward and pass this list to a friend: You don't want them to miss out!
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Vacuum$99$199Save $100
Apple AirPods, 2nd Gen$89$129Save $40
Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit 24H Hydrating Lip Balm$33$41Save $8 with Rouge membership
Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber$35$100Save $65 with coupon
Samsung 50-Inch Class Neo QLED Smart TV + 65-Inch Class Crystal Smart TV$1,598$2,046Save $448
Travelhouse Hardshell Luggage Set, 3-Piece$110$350Save $240
Innza Laser Hair Removal$60$95Save $35 with coupon
Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows Queen Size, Set of 2$31$120Save $89 with coupon
Alpha Grillers Meat Thermometer$16$20Save $4
Kurifier Solar Light, 8-Pack$30$50Save $20 with coupon
Clean up with this Shark vac deal: It's down to $99 — the best price on the web — and it'll knock out your dirtiest spring cleaning duties in one go. Swivel the powerful 14-pounder across hard floors and carpet with ease and, when you get to trickier spots (stairs, furniture, blinds), simply pop out the handheld device. The vacuum's anti-allergen seal and HEPA filter work to keep dirt and dust contained and sneezes at bay.
"Very, very impressed," shared a fan. "All I had to do was snap the attachments together, and that's it! I started the vacuum, and I was surprised again — it was not loud like the other vacuums I purchased in the past. This vacuum cleaned my carpet like a jewel."
Here's a rare chance to snag wildly popular AirPods at a price we haven't seen since Black Friday! Some 596,000 five-star fans swear by these wireless buds for stellar sound and durability, and they rock for up to five hours on a single charge. The charging case slips easily into your pocket so you can stay juiced up all day long. And if you ever have a question for Siri, she's just one "Hey Siri" away. The newer AirPod Pros (also on sale) offer a few extra features, but many fans prefer this more affordable version.
This longtime fan tried more expensive models but ultimately returned to their best buds: "Great sound quality, lots of bass and bold sound. They fit nicely in my ears and don’t fall out. The price is reasonable too, half the price of AirPods Pro and PowerBeats Pro."
This transformative balm reads the pH of your lips and kisses them with a beautiful berry hue. The Givenchy lippie is so divine, it doesn't feel the need to go on sale — so it doesn't. But we've found a sneaky way to get it (and other premium beauty products) for less. Rouge members can save 20% at Sephora's early-access Beauty Insider Sale. Become a member to reap the benefits.
"The perfect balance between a lip and a gloss!" wrote a happy wearer. "I didn’t think I would like this lip balm as much as I do… I LOVE IT!! It’s very hydrating and it gives the ideal, flattering shade to your lips through the pH reactive component. For me, it’s the perfect option if I’m not wanting to wear a full lip, but I’m wanting a little bit more color without lathering a gloss on, all while getting that hydration my lips need! Use this with a touch of mascara and you’re set to run errands, go to your kid’s soccer game, etc."
Read more about how this "smart lipstick" works here.
Spring cleaning? Zapping the loo squeaky clean becomes easy (dare we say fun) when you're wielding a spinny wand. The No. 1 bestseller scrubs the tub, sink, tiles and more for you — and we've never seen the sale price drop lower than this. The popular pick features four brush attachments for different tasks and an arm that can extend up to 43 inches, which means no kneeling, bending or climbing. Your elbows, shoulders and back will thank you. (I'm ordering one for my mom for Mother's Day to make her life easier.)
This cordless cleaner has 7,000+ five-star fans; some take it beyond the bathroom. "I love this freakin' thing!" professed a five-star fan. "I've had this for nearly a year now. I primarily use it to scrub my shower floor, but I have used it to clean the wheels on my cars, my patio furniture, even a stubborn moldy area on my outdoor patio floor. It works great. ...I love that all I have to do is push a button and it does all the scrubbing for me. I love that it can be extended and comes with a variety of scrub heads that nearly a year later, still look like they are practically brand-new."
Samsung's buy-one-get-one-free doozy of a deal ends April 11, but we expect sets will sell out sooner. Seriously, it's not every day you can score a brand-new 2024 50-inch Neo QLED and get a huge 65-inch Samsung Crystal smart TV thrown in for free. The Neo QN90D, released last month, boasts features that'll make your current TV look ancient — realistic depth enhancement, 4K resolution, bright details (even in dark scenes) and smooth motion thanks to Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro. The big question is which one to put in the living room.
Find more Samsung BOGO deals here.
Travel plans? You'll be ready to roll with this nearly 70%-off luggage deal on three durable, lightweight spinners. Whether you're headed overseas or skipping town for the weekend, this bestselling expandable set has the pieces you need: 20-, 24- and 28-inch suitcases with spinny wheels, telescoping handles, side handles and a TSA-approved lock. Each has a roomy interior with a down strap and zippered divider with a mesh pocket. These babies can withstand rough handling and are a breeze to travel with.
"Wonderful purchase!" wrote one happy traveler. "The three pieces of luggage were wonderful on our cruise. The expandable sides were perfect after all our shopping on the islands. They rolled effortlessly. Planning on buying another set for my daughter."
There is a way to banish unwanted hair permanently at home, but if you want results by summer, you'll need to start now. This No. 1 bestselling laser hair removal tool (now at its lowest price ever) lets you DIY, saving you time and money spent at an aesthetician. The device is effective on darker hair that contrasts with fairer skin and will work almost anywhere hair grows — chin, bikini line, legs, pits, arms. Just avoid the eye area.
"Run don't walk," advised a happy reviewer. "I have dark, coarse hair and have dealt with razor bumps my whole life. I did not expect this to work as well as it has. I wish I had a before-and-after because I am too stunned to speak. I am only on week five and I have about 85% less hair growth. ... It is tedious, but the auto feature is helpful and trust me, it is worth every second of your time."
As a rule of thumb, you should replace your pillows every year or so, according to the Sleep Foundation, and spring is a great time for a refresh. We've found a pair of queen-size faves for nearly 75% off! The cush, cool pillows are stuffed with microfiber (not down) and are designed to please stomach, back and side sleepers alike.
"I am very picky about my pillow." wrote one fan. "I hate a big stiff pillow. ... [These] are like down, where they form to my head. They are soft and comfortable, not big, stiff and non-forming. ... Whenever I travel, I always take my own pillow to sleep. Great buy!"
Grilling season is so close we can practically taste it, and this bestselling meat thermometer promises a job well done (heh). A digital probe is key to knowing when your meat is properly cooked, and this one is so easy to read and use that it's earned an impressive rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Just unfold it to turn on and refer to the helpful meat temperature chart on the device as needed.
It's earned a whopping 52,000+ five-star fans! One reviewer raved: "The best meat thermometer ever! I struggled with a second-rate thermometer for years — trouble switching from Celsius to Fahrenheit, the battery wouldn’t stay connected, tiny readout. It was useless. I sure wish I’d found this Alpha Grillers thermometer earlier! It is amazing! Easy to turn on — just unfold the probe. Seamless switching to Fahrenheit (I never take it off, actually). BIG lighted readout — I don’t need my reading glasses! And it’s truly instant read. There’s a handy guide printed on the front so you don’t have to memorize the temperature needed for your meat."
Warmer evenings means more time spent outdoors. Light up the night with these solar-powered torches — they're down to the lowest price we've ever seen. The waterproof stake lights will illuminate your walkway, garden and more year-round, and by summertime, the glow extends for up to eight hours.
"I saw these at a house we rented in Las Vegas," wrote a five-star fan. "I bought three boxes of them. They look so real. My neighbors loved them so much they bought them too. ... They stayed outside in upstate New York all winter. Even when we get very little sun they still light up."
